Commanders running back Brian Robinson shot multiple times in carjacking attempt, is in stable condition

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is hospitalized in stable condition after he was the victim of a possible attempted carjacking on Sunday evening in Washington, D.C.

A D.C. police spokesman said Robinson was shot twice in the lower leg, and the injuries are not life-threatening.

Robinson, a rookie who played college football at Alabama, was taken by the Commanders in the third round of this year's NFL Draft. He immediately wowed coaches and teammates and was widely considered to be the team's top running back entering the upcoming season.

According to police, the shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of H Street NE, home of a branch of iconic D.C. restaurant Ben's Chili Bowl.

Police said they are looking for two juveniles with shoulder-length dreadlocks in connection with the incident.

Robinson attended, but did not play in, Saturday night's preseason game in Baltimore, a scheduled night off for the team's best players.

Sunday was a day off for all players before the practice week begins on Monday.

The Commanders are no strangers to tragedy. Last year the girlfriend of safety Deshazor Everett died in a car crash, and the team lost safety Sean Taylor in 2007 when he was shot in an attempted robbery at his Miami home.