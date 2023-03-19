With the NFL owners one week away from gathering for their annual meeting, a source with knowledge of the situation said this weekend the sale of the Washington Commanders franchise is believed to be "imminent" within league circles.

Team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder have enlisted Bank of America Securities to facilitate the transaction, which is expected to set a new record for a pro sports team, breaking the $6 billion mark.

Several buyers were vetted and approved by the NFL, but the current favorites are a group led by Josh Harris, a D.C. native who co-founded Apollo Global Management.

Harris currently owns the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia 76ers, and has a stake in Premier League soccer team Crystal Palace. He would bring on several partners as part of his bid, including fellow D.C. native Mitchell Rales, who co-founded the Glenstone art museum.

One intriguing piece of news came late last week, when Washington Times columnist Thom Loverro said he had previously been told that basketball legend Michael Jordan had been courted by a potential ownership group.

ESPN reported that Jordan is currently shopping his stake in the Charlotte Bobcats NBA team. Jordan famously finished his NBA career with the Washington Wizards.

In other sale news, on Sunday morning The Athletic reported that the contract for new star defensive tackle Daron Payne breaks with league norms in a very notable way.

The contract came with a $28 million signing bonus, but the contract doesn't call for the money to be paid until May 12, 2023, according to the story by reporter Ben Standig.

That could hint at Snyder deferring the liability to the next ownership group, presuming they take over by then.

On Sunday, March 26, the NFL's annual meeting will begin in Phoenix, Ariz.

The meeting, an annual gathering of virtually everybody involved with the league, has long been presumed to be the time for a new owner to be approved and a transaction consummated.

If a deal doesn't materialize, there has also been speculation about Snyder being voted out at the meeting, though all indications are that the sale is legitimate and is entering its final days.

Washington team president Jason Wright and coach Ron Rivera have both repeatedly said that it remains "business as usual" inside the facility despite the uncertainty, and that both have been given the financial clearance to do conduct any business that needs to be done.

Rivera was previously the coach of the Carolina Panthers when that team went through an ownership change under similar circumstances.

Tanya Snyder represented the team at the final two games of the 2022 season, with Dan Snyder reportedly taking up residence in London during that time.

