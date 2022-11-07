Commanders sale rumors: Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z among names floated; next spring targeted

LANDOVER, Md. - The first Washington Commanders game since Dan Snyder announced he was exploring a sale of the team was a normal event.

Scattered chants of "sell the team" broke out, but otherwise there was little to acknowledge the significance of the week, and the focus remained mostly on the game, a 20-17 Minnesota Vikings victory.

"You just stick to business as usual," coach Ron Rivera said. "I mean, that's the only way you can do it. If you try to do it any other way, then you're not giving yourself the full opportunity."

Behind the scenes, though, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is aiming to keep things moving quickly.

According to several Sunday morning news reports, the league would like to have the transaction wrapped up by the end of March, when the league conducts its annual meeting and the other 31 teams can give their vote of approval.

That would also prevent an awkward lame-duck season where Snyder owns the team but has little incentive to invest into it because he knows he will be leaving soon.

One thing helping the league accelerate the timetable is the recent sale of the Denver Broncos. With a reported five bidders going over $4 billion, the NFL has already vetted those people, and has an idea of who might be a series player for the Washington franchise, which will almost certainly break the $5 billion mark and set a record as the most valuable sports franchise sale ever.

Early speculation has focused on Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, who obviously has the cash to make the purchase.

However, Snyder may be hesitant to sell to Bezos because of his longtime feud with the Bezos-owned Washington Post.

The Post reported that Bezos, who has a home in the District, would have interest in buying the team, and could potentially partner with rapper Jay-Z on a bid.

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris is reportedly considering a bid in partnership with basketball legend and entrepreneur Magic Johnson.

Another bidder expected to be in the mix is Mat Ishbia, who owns a mortgage company and is a former basketball walk-on at Michigan State.

Byron Allen, a TV mogul, was also in on the Broncos and is expected to be a player for the Commanders.

While Ishbia and Allen are both billionaires, NFL rules will require the primary buyer to write a check for as much as $2 billion in equity, which could complicate the transaction.

The league could waive that rule, however, if it was an obstacle towards completing the transaction. The NFL will also have to account for the new buyer likely putting a substantial sum into a new stadium project in the D.C. area.

There is no indication that the investment won't pay off, though. The NFL has long-term revenue secure in the form of TV contracts, and a recent 10-year collective bargaining agreement with the players ensures labor peace in the years to come.

Rivera said he's been given assurance that it will be "business as usual" in Ashburn until the sale happens.

Rivera disagrees with key calls: During his Monday morning chat with reporters, Rivera disagreed with a late penalty against defensive lineman John Ridgeway that gave the Vikings a first down in the final two minutes of the game.

Ridgeway hit the long snapper, who is considered a protected player by rule.

"He didn't hit him with his shoulder pads," Rivera said of Ridgeway. "He didn't hit him with the helmet. He crossed over and caught him with his hip - he was going into the gap."

Rivera said he'll send that and a pass interference call against Benjamin St.-Juste to the league office for further review. St.-Juste had a pick-six in the second half that was called back for pass interference. On replay, it appeared both players were sparring on the path to the ball.