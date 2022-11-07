Commanders sale rumors: Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z among names floated; next spring targeted

Sunny, but breezy and much cooler on Tuesday. Watch for soaking rain late this week.
LANDOVER, Md. - The first Washington Commanders game since Dan Snyder announced he was exploring a sale of the team was a normal event.
Scattered chants of "sell the team" broke out, but otherwise there was little to acknowledge the significance of the week, and the focus remained mostly on the game, a 20-17 Minnesota Vikings victory.
"You just stick to business as usual," coach Ron Rivera said. "I mean, that's the only way you can do it. If you try to do it any other way, then you're not giving yourself the full opportunity."
Behind the scenes, though, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is aiming to keep things moving quickly.
According to several Sunday morning news reports, the league would like to have the transaction wrapped up by the end of March, when the league conducts its annual meeting and the other 31 teams can give their vote of approval.
That would also prevent an awkward lame-duck season where Snyder owns the team but has little incentive to invest into it because he knows he will be leaving soon.
One thing helping the league accelerate the timetable is the recent sale of the Denver Broncos. With a reported five bidders going over $4 billion, the NFL has already vetted those people, and has an idea of who might be a series player for the Washington franchise, which will almost certainly break the $5 billion mark and set a record as the most valuable sports franchise sale ever.
Early speculation has focused on Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, who obviously has the cash to make the purchase.
However, Snyder may be hesitant to sell to Bezos because of his longtime feud with the Bezos-owned Washington Post.
The Post reported that Bezos, who has a home in the District, would have interest in buying the team, and could potentially partner with rapper Jay-Z on a bid.
Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris is reportedly considering a bid in partnership with basketball legend and entrepreneur Magic Johnson.
Another bidder expected to be in the mix is Mat Ishbia, who owns a mortgage company and is a former basketball walk-on at Michigan State.
Byron Allen, a TV mogul, was also in on the Broncos and is expected to be a player for the Commanders.
While Ishbia and Allen are both billionaires, NFL rules will require the primary buyer to write a check for as much as $2 billion in equity, which could complicate the transaction.
The league could waive that rule, however, if it was an obstacle towards completing the transaction. The NFL will also have to account for the new buyer likely putting a substantial sum into a new stadium project in the D.C. area.
There is no indication that the investment won't pay off, though. The NFL has long-term revenue secure in the form of TV contracts, and a recent 10-year collective bargaining agreement with the players ensures labor peace in the years to come.
Rivera said he's been given assurance that it will be "business as usual" in Ashburn until the sale happens.
Rivera disagrees with key calls: During his Monday morning chat with reporters, Rivera disagreed with a late penalty against defensive lineman John Ridgeway that gave the Vikings a first down in the final two minutes of the game.
Ridgeway hit the long snapper, who is considered a protected player by rule.
"He didn't hit him with his shoulder pads," Rivera said of Ridgeway. "He didn't hit him with the helmet. He crossed over and caught him with his hip - he was going into the gap."
Rivera said he'll send that and a pass interference call against Benjamin St.-Juste to the league office for further review. St.-Juste had a pick-six in the second half that was called back for pass interference. On replay, it appeared both players were sparring on the path to the ball.
Photos: Kirk Cousins leads the Vikings to victory over Commanders
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) nearly sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) intercepts a Kirk Cousins pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor (5) gets brought down by Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to make a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) intercepts a Kirk Cousins pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) gets a block from tight end Logan Thomas (82) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) celebrates his interception with his teammates during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) celebrates his interception with Kamren Curl during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) intercepts a Kirk Cousins pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio are seen during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) carries the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Jon Bostic (59) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) intercepts a Kirk Cousins pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to make a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) celebrates his interception with his teammates during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) carries the ball as Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) tries to defend during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) celebrates his interception with his teammates during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) carries the ball during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to make a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) carries the ball during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) takes the field for first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks at a painting of him before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) signs memorabilia before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) warms up before before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) signs memorabilia for fans before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) signs memorabilia before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera chats with members of hte military before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) signs memorabilia before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) warms up before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders linebacker Jon Bostic (59) warms up before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Sam Cosmi (76) signs autographs for fans before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) shakes hands with a member of the Washington Commanders staff after a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor (5) tries to evade Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) hauls in a pass as Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera looks on from the sidelines during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) chats with Washington Commanders punter Tress Way (5) after a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) carries the ball as Minnesota Vikings punter Ryan Wright (14) tries to stop him during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) brings down Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Cam Sims (89) takes the field for the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) celebrates his interception with his teammates during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) intercepts a Kirk Cousins pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) congratulates quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) for his touchdown pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) hoists wide receiver Dax Milne (15) in celebration of his touchdown during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) and Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) exchange jerseys after a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) takes the field for first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) leaves the field after a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland. This was Cousins first game at FedExField since he was traded in 2018.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) hoists wide receiver Dax Milne (15) in celebration of his touchdown during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) signals for a first down during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to make a pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders tight end Armani Rogers (88) carries the ball past Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle James Lynch (92) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) intercepts a Kirk Cousins pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) celebrates his interception with his teammates during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) reacts after nearly sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) celebrates his interception with his teammates during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne (15) dives for the endzone past Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) celebrates his interception with his teammates during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) was the intended receiver.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) takes the field for the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) carries the ball as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders tight end Armani Rogers (88) signals for a first down during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) does post game interviews during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) celebrates his interception with his teammates during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) celebrates his sack on Kirk Cousins during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) leaves the field after a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland. This was Cousins first game at FedExField since he was traded in 2018.
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. (3) brings down Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor (5) stiff arms Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) nearly sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) takes the field for the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) nearly sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) gets brought down by a group of Commanders during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera reacts after his team was panelized for unnecessary roughness during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates his sack on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
A Washington Commanders fans makes some noise as his team attempts to stop a third down conversion during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) gets ready to shake hands with Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) after the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
A group of T-38 Talon fighter jets fly a missing man formation before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz chats with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) chats with Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) after a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland. The play was overturned for a defensive pass interference.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) is stopped by a group of Washington Commanders defenders during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders tight end Armani Rogers (88) gets a block from Armani Rogers (88) as he carries the ball during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) takes the field for the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne (15) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young looks on from the sidelines during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates after stopping Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) leads their teams in prayer following a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) carries the bal past Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jonathan Bullard (93) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne (15) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) takes the field for the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) shakes hands with a member of the Washington Commanders staff after a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) changes direction while carrying the ball past Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne (15) carries the ball as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Troy Dye (45) tries to bring him down during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders tight end Armani Rogers (88) carries the ball past Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to make a pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke looks for room to run in the second half. Heinicke was 15 of 28 for 149 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) celebrates his interception with his teammates during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) congratulates quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) for his touchdown pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington cornerback Benjamin St-Juste breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson (seven catches, 115 yards, TD) in the second half of the Vikings’ win.
Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) leaves the field after a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland. This was Cousins first game at FedExField since he was traded in 2018.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) goes to the locker room after the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) takes down Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) celebrates his interception with his teammates during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
\Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) takes the field before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor (5) carries the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) takes the field during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) embraces Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) following the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) takes the field before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
