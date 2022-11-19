Commanders seek to avoid trap game against lowly Texans

Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. had the best game of his young career on Monday night, rushing 26 times for 86 yards.

Now, he gets the short-week experience, preparing for a potential trap game against the 1-7-1 Houston Texans.

"That's part of being in the NFL," he said. "You don't get to play LSU then play Mercer. It's the Eagles then the Texans. We've just got to do the extra time in the building to ... make sure we're putting our best foot out there as far as coming in as healthy as we can."

Coach Ron Rivera set the tone the morning after the win over the Eagles, working to keep the team firmly focused on respecting Houston, a team that doesn't have many wins but has only lost by more than a score twice.

"The parity in this league is crazy," offensive lineman Charles Leno said. "I think they've been in almost every single game they've played. That's just how the league works."

On paper, this is a quality matchup for the Commanders' defense. The Texans have had their success in the run game, and Washington's defensive line has largely bottled up opponents this season.

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said he doesn't have to work hard to get his team's attention, because Washington knows what it's like to be a feisty underdog - it happened just six days ago.

"Those that are disrespected are always scary because they all have talent," he said. "We all have talent. So we are going in looking for their best and preparing respectfully, because we know what it feels like to be disrespected.

"We were disrespected last week and have been quite a bit over the start of this year, but it doesn't really matter because our focus is on our preparation."

The matchup won't be a true "revenge game" for Rivera, but he will get a shot at beating the coach who once fired him.

Houston's Lovie Smith was coaching the Bears with Rivera as his defensive coordinator, but made the call to let Rivera go after a Super Bowl loss, something Rivera has said he understood - he was hired under a previous regime.

Smith emphasized this week there's no bad blood between the two, and he roots for Rivera "every game except this one."

This one is an opportunity for the Texans to right their ship in front of a home crowd, while for the Commanders, it could push them closer to a wild-card playoff spot - right now they're sitting just one game out.

"We can't take them lightly," quarterback Taylor Heinicke said. "The worst thing we can do is go and lay an egg on Sunday."