Commanders seeking to get past zeroes - in first-half points and Montez Sweat sacks - against Cowboys

For the Washington Commanders to pull the upset on Sunday in Dallas, they'll need to improve on three numbers, all of which are currently stuck at zero.
Washington's offense has scored zero first-half points in each of the last two games, digging a hole the Commanders have been unable to climb out of.
Washington's defense has zero takeaways this year, save for a Darrick Forrest interception on a Hail Mary pass by Trevor Lawrence in the final seconds of the opener.
And Commanders pass rush specialist Montez Sweat has zero sacks this year, after high hopes he would produce while Chase Young continues to recover from a knee injury.
Sweat has been playing well and impacting games, and coaches are quick to note he's been a disruptive force up front while getting double-teamed, but the defensive end colorfully dismissed the thought.
"Excuses are like a-------," he said. "Everybody's got them."
He added: "You just have to keep on going regardless of the attention. I'm sure it's not going to stop. Just got to keep going."
Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said he's not worried about the turnover and sack numbers, noting they come in "bunches" and choosing to focus instead on the steps forward his unit has made.
Lost in last week's blowout against the Eagles was a strong showing by the unit, which struggled during the first two weeks.
Second-year linebacker Jamin Davis played a solid game, and second-year cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste may have outplayed starter William Jackson III - Jackson sat out the game with an injury, but turned in uneven showings during the first two weeks.
The next step for the group is to create the kind of game-changing plays that have been lacking thus far - they are the only team in football with just one forced turnover.
"Yeah, I mean, sacks and turnovers come in bunches, and you've just got to play and compete and really be focused in," Del Rio said. "But I think (Sweat) is doing a great job. I think he's affecting a lot of things that don't necessarily show up in a stat column, but he's playing good football."
On offense, coordinator Scott Turner sat down with star receiver Terry McLaurin this week to make sure McLaurin knew he's still a valued part of the unit.
The second part of the conversation, though, was that the team won't force throws to McLaurin early - the Commanders also want to establish the run game better than they did in the past two weeks, when early three-and-outs snowballed into scoreless first halves.
"We felt like we were off to a pretty good start (this season) and then, you know, this game can be pretty humbling," Turner said. "Give credit to (Philly), they did a nice job. But we feel like we can do better as a whole group."
The Cowboys will present a tough test, but with a 1-2 record, Washington can't afford to lose too much ground in the division, and with fans discontented, they can't afford to lose too much goodwill this early in the season, either.
Washington will take the field on Sunday wearing all-black uniforms, the first time they've ever done so. The new uniforms are part of the Commanders rebrand.
"I think it's a really good look," offensive lineman Sam Cosmi said. "I think they look really nice. Just a very sleek, intimidating look."
By Sunday at 4 p.m., we'll know whether the uniforms are a force, or merely another punchline in a rivalry that has been lopsided over the past decade.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) hits Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) hard during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) makes his way of the field after getting sacked during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a pass over Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to make a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a pass over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) recovers his own fumble during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Commanders QB Carson Wentz fumbled the ball twice, losing one, and was sacked nine times in Sunday’s 24-8 home loss to the Eagles.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) carries the ball past Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) tries to recover a Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) fumble during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) carries the ball as Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) tries to recover a Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) fumble during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a pass over Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles celebrate a wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) makes a pass to tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. Goedert scored a touchdown on the play.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) scores a touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) hands off the ball during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) hits Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) hard during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) tries to recover a Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) fumble during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) tries to recover a Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) fumble during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a pass over Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a pass over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) gets sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a touchdown over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to make a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a touchdown over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) fakes the pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) celebrates after sacking Carson Wentz during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to make pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders players take the field for the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) hands off the ball to running back J.D. McKissic (23) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) makes his way off the field after failing to convert during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) hugs Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) warms up before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) warms up before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) carries the ball during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) carries the ball during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs off the field after losing a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) embraces Washington Commanders wide receiver Cam Sims (89) after a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) embraces Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) after their NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) tries to stiff arm Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) chases Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a pass over Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to make a pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) hauls in a pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) gives a thumbs up after getting sacked during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) for a safety during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) embraces Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
A sea of Philadelphia Eagles fans watch as their team take on the Washington Commanders in the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks on from the bench during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) makes a pass to wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Wide receiver Terry McLaurin and the Commanders’ offense need to get off to a quicker start against Dallas. McLaurin, who signed a big-money extension in the offseason, has one catch in the first half through three games this season.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) embraces Washington Commanders wide receiver Cam Sims (89) after a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) looks on from the bench during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rolls out during the first half of Sunday’s game. By halftime, Hurts had thrown for three touchdowns and Philadelphia led 24-0.
Philadelphia’s Javon Hargrave chases down Washington quarterback Carson Wentz during the second half of the Commanders’ loss at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) chases Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith hauls in a touchdown against Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller during the first half Sunday. Smith set career bests with eight catches for 169 yards.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) hauls in a pass as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson (27) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates his safety during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a touchdown over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (23) stiff arms Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson (27) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
