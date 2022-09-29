Commanders seeking to get past zeroes - in first-half points and Montez Sweat sacks - against Cowboys

For the Washington Commanders to pull the upset on Sunday in Dallas, they'll need to improve on three numbers, all of which are currently stuck at zero.

Washington's offense has scored zero first-half points in each of the last two games, digging a hole the Commanders have been unable to climb out of.

Washington's defense has zero takeaways this year, save for a Darrick Forrest interception on a Hail Mary pass by Trevor Lawrence in the final seconds of the opener.

And Commanders pass rush specialist Montez Sweat has zero sacks this year, after high hopes he would produce while Chase Young continues to recover from a knee injury.

Sweat has been playing well and impacting games, and coaches are quick to note he's been a disruptive force up front while getting double-teamed, but the defensive end colorfully dismissed the thought.

"Excuses are like a-------," he said. "Everybody's got them."

He added: "You just have to keep on going regardless of the attention. I'm sure it's not going to stop. Just got to keep going."

Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said he's not worried about the turnover and sack numbers, noting they come in "bunches" and choosing to focus instead on the steps forward his unit has made.

Lost in last week's blowout against the Eagles was a strong showing by the unit, which struggled during the first two weeks.

Second-year linebacker Jamin Davis played a solid game, and second-year cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste may have outplayed starter William Jackson III - Jackson sat out the game with an injury, but turned in uneven showings during the first two weeks.

The next step for the group is to create the kind of game-changing plays that have been lacking thus far - they are the only team in football with just one forced turnover.

"Yeah, I mean, sacks and turnovers come in bunches, and you've just got to play and compete and really be focused in," Del Rio said. "But I think (Sweat) is doing a great job. I think he's affecting a lot of things that don't necessarily show up in a stat column, but he's playing good football."

On offense, coordinator Scott Turner sat down with star receiver Terry McLaurin this week to make sure McLaurin knew he's still a valued part of the unit.

The second part of the conversation, though, was that the team won't force throws to McLaurin early - the Commanders also want to establish the run game better than they did in the past two weeks, when early three-and-outs snowballed into scoreless first halves.

"We felt like we were off to a pretty good start (this season) and then, you know, this game can be pretty humbling," Turner said. "Give credit to (Philly), they did a nice job. But we feel like we can do better as a whole group."

The Cowboys will present a tough test, but with a 1-2 record, Washington can't afford to lose too much ground in the division, and with fans discontented, they can't afford to lose too much goodwill this early in the season, either.

Washington will take the field on Sunday wearing all-black uniforms, the first time they've ever done so. The new uniforms are part of the Commanders rebrand.

"I think it's a really good look," offensive lineman Sam Cosmi said. "I think they look really nice. Just a very sleek, intimidating look."

By Sunday at 4 p.m., we'll know whether the uniforms are a force, or merely another punchline in a rivalry that has been lopsided over the past decade.