The Washington Commanders have cemented the interior of their defensive line for the foreseeable future.

The team reached an agreement with defensive tackle Daron Payne on a four-year contract worth a guaranteed $60 million, and potentially as much as $90 million.

Payne will become the second-highest paid defensive tackle in NFL history with the deal, which came after a historically productive 2022 season.

Free agency's "legal tampering period" opens on Monday, making it important for teams to know their financial picture before opening negotiations with available players.

The deal also backs up what coach Ron Rivera and team president Jason Wright have been saying, which is that the impending sale of the Commanders will not detract the team from conducting business as usual.

Payne did not receive a long-term deal ahead of the 2022 season, and Ron Rivera lauded Payne for his handling of that situation during an interview at the Super Bowl.

"It cost us. But it cost us in a good way, because the young man played, he did things the right way," Rivera said. "He didn't sit out, he didn't withhold, he could have done that sit-in during training camp, but he didn't. And because he didn't, now we're in that position where we have to find a way to say 'thank you, okay, you've earned it.'"

Next up for Washington is sorting out the team's defensive ends. The Commanders will need to make decisions on Chase Young and Montez Sweat in the next two seasons.

Sweat is entering the final season of his rookie contract in 2023, while Young is eligible for a fifth-year option, but Rivera has said that the team will have to deliberate on whether or not to pick it up, that they may opt to let Young's contract expire at the end of 2023 as well.

11 key dates in the timeline of Dan Snyder, Commanders NOVEMBER 2020 AUGUST 2020 FEBRUARY-MARCH 2021 JULY 2021 OCTOBER-DECEMBER 2021 JANUARY-FEBRUARY 2022 JUNE 2022 JULY 2022 OCTOBER 2022 NOVEMBER 2022