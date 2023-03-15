The Washington Commanders will sign Jacoby Brissett to be the team's new backup quarterback, a day after Taylor Heinicke departed for the Atlanta Falcons.

ESPN reported that Brissett will get $8 million guaranteed on his one-year contract, with incentives that could take the value as high as $10 million.

Brissett had success in college at N.C. State before getting drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2016 draft.

Since then he's bounced around, but always seemed to find a way to end up playing in NFL games.

Most recently, Brissett was in Cleveland last year, starting 11 games before Deshaun Watson returned from a league-mandated suspension.

The year before, he took over for Tua Tagovailoa after an injury in Miami, and in 2020 he relieved Philip Rivers in Indianapolis.

Brissett will take a back seat to Sam Howell in Washington. The North Carolina alumnus enters training camp as the top quarterback.