Commanders stadium project on life support as $350 million subsidy loses key supporters in Virginia legislature

When the General Assembly convened in January, a bill supporting a new NFL stadium in Virginia seemed like a near certainty.

The project has been wooed by politicians of both parties for nearly a decade — with loud proclamations and pitches, but also behind-the-scenes lobbying and courting of favor.

Now, that deal has reached the 11th hour, and its fate is far from certain.

Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, one of the key backers of the project, has withdrawn his support for the bill that was expected to come in front of the General Assembly next week.

That bill started the session with an estimated price tag of $1 billion, but had been whittled down to $350 million to allay concerns the state was bidding against itself as team owner Dan Snyder confronted a number of crises.

Peterson — one of the original members of the “Redskins Caucus” that promoted the team and its interests in the legislature — released a withering statement on Wednesday night.

“I respect the fact that it might create jobs and revenue in Prince William [County],” he wrote. “However, I do not plan to support the project or Virginia’s pursuit of this NFL franchise.”

He added: “More importantly, I don’t have confidence in The Washington Commanders as a viable NFL franchise.”

The franchise unveiled plans for a $3 billion stadium complex in Woodbridge on Monday, but that project is contingent on the state approving its subsidy next week.

If the project fails, or doesn’t come up for a vote, the team that was once expecting a bidding war between three localities (D.C., Maryland and Virginia) is instead looking at receiving no direct public support from any of the three in its quest for a new stadium.

Maryland’s legislature put an offer of $400 million on the table, but the state would control how the money is spent, and added the stipulation that it couldn’t be used on the stadium itself, only the surrounding area and infrastructure.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has supported the project, as did his two predecessors. It was unclear on Wednesday night, though, if it would have the votes to proceed through the Senate.

Other senators have raised concerns about investigations into sexual harassment at the franchise. Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, requested an amendment that would pull state support if new information came to light. The NFL has commissioned a second investigation, this one into allegations made directly against Snyder.

Team president Jason Wright emphasized how important next week’s expected vote is to the franchise.

“The bill being crafted in the Virginia General Assembly would pave the way for us to engage in meaningful discussions with state and local leaders in the Commonwealth on their economic development goals and how our new venue can dramatically support those objectives,” Wright said.

Petersen’s statement made clear his thoughts.

He wrote: “I grew up a Washington Redskins fan. ... [The Commanders] have no history, no tradition and no fan base. I do not consider them an appropriate economic partner for the Commonwealth of Virginia, because I don’t think they have the community support to survive.”