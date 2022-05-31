Commanders stadium vote will be delayed as negotiations continue

A bill to support a new Washington Commanders stadium in Virginia will remain on hold, at least for the time being.

The bill's Senate supporter, Richard Saslaw (D-Fairfax), told The Washington Post on Tuesday afternoon that the bill won't come up for a vote during a Wednesday session as planned.

The fate of the bill, which would provide support for a stadium complex in Virginia, remains undecided.

While this year's legislative session has already extended well past its normal length, it's possible legislators return to Richmond later in the month, at which time a potential compromise could be taken up.

The bill was initially approved by the state's Senate with a 32-8 margin, but three Democrats have withdrawn their support in the past week, citing their concerns about doing business with Washington owner Dan Snyder while he remains under Congressional investigation.

Snyder is the only member of the team's executive staff that remains from the period of time in question, and at a recent House roundtable, he was accused of sexual harassment.

Last week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's press secretary, Macaulay Porter, said the governor continues to support legislators authorizing discussions to begin with the team.

"In any discussions regarding the possibility of a new stadium in Virginia, the governor will always put the best interest of Virginia taxpayers first," Porter wrote.

Last week the team unveiled renderings of a potential "mini-city" complex in Woodbridge, which would include a resort-style hotel and convention center, amphitheater and new team headquarters.