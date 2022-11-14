Commanders stun undefeated Eagles as Heinicke draws game-winning penalty

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles saw their undefeated season end as Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke was hit late with 1:38 remaining, a stunning finish that capped a wild win for Washington.
If Heinicke hadn't been hit after kneeling on the ball, the Eagles would have had an opportunity at a game-winning drive.
Instead, the Commanders won 32-21, pulling back to 5-5 on the season and making their playoff hopes legitimate.
Washington recovered a last-second attempt by the Eagles for a late touchdown.
Heinicke may have cemented himself as the team's quarterback for the near future, throwing a late interception but otherwise managing the game as Washington dominated the time of possession statistic.
Kicker Joey Slye (Virginia Tech) did his part as well, going 4-for-4 with kicks of 44, 58, 32 and 55 yards.
People are also reading…
Washington's defense had a pair of monster turnovers in the second half - one after Jamin Davis had a blatant facemask that went uncalled, to the dismay of the Philly crowd.
The other was on a big catch by Philly's Quez Watkins, but Watkins fumbled after being hit by Benjamin St.-Juste, sending the ball back to the Commanders.
The Eagles are now 8-1, and there are no undefeated teams left in the NFL this season.