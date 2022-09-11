Commanders survive Jaguars to win season opener in game with wild swings

LANDOVER, Md. — The crowd at FedEx Field was as lively as its been in years at kickoff on Sunday. Not a sellout, those days are long gone, but a nearly-full lower bowl ready to believe once again.

Washington delivered, then stumbled, then ultimately squeaked out a dramatic 28-22 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars to win the first game of the Commanders era.

"They've got some moxie," coach Ron Rivera said of his team.

Washington sprinted to a 14-3 lead thanks to big contributions from Curtis Samuel, the receiver who missed all of last year. But a Samuel fumble before halftime left the door cracked open.

The Jaguars then intercepted quarterback Carson Wentz on back-to-back passes in the second half, the latter inside the Washington red zone, to take an 8-point lead.

Wentz answered back with a 49-yard touchdown strike to Terry McLaurin, but a failed two-point conversion left the team needing one final score.

They delivered with an efficient, 5-minute drive that ended with an impressive catch from rookie receiver Jahan Dotson in the end zone.

Dotson slowed up to fake out his defender, then lunged forward at the last second for the catch.

Jacksonville had 1:46 to respond, but needing a touchdown, quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a desperation pass that was intercepted by Derrick Forrest.

Washington is 1-0 this season and heads to Detroit next week.