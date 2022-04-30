Commanders take QB Sam Howell of North Carolina with fifth-round selection

ASHBURN — In February, Washington discussed drafting Sam Howell to be the team’s starting quarterback.

Saturday, the Commanders picked him up in the fifth round of the NFL draft.

The selection capped off a wild three-day period where Washington took some players well ahead of their projected schedule, and others slid for what felt like an equally long time.

“Please understand that this is a guy that is going to grow and develop over a period of time,” Rivera said of Howell. “There’s no hurry to force him out [to play] or anything like that. This is a chance for him to get a really good education, develop, and see what happens.”

The coach classified Howell being there in the fifth round as his surprise of the draft. Entering the 2021 college season, Howell was among the favorites to emerge as the No. 1 overall selection this year, but then he regressed in a rough 2021 with the Tar Heels, something Rivera chalked up to him playing with almost an entirely new cast.

Rivera was clear on one thing — this does not disrupt the order already in place in Washington. He called starter Carson Wentz before the pick to let him know as much, and Rivera said Wentz was pleased with the selection, having heard good things about Howell. The two share a deep and public devotion to their Christian faith.

Taylor Heinicke will remain Washington’s backup quarterback entering training camp and the season, which Washington hopes will keep the pressure off of Howell as he develops.

Howell admitted it was rough to spend three days among friends and family in Charlotte without knowing when he’d be selected but felt it was worth waiting for the end result.

“It’s a team I wanted to play for all along,” he said. “I just think it’s a great team, great defense, so many weapons on offense. I love the quarterback room as well. So many good guys with Carson and Taylor in there. I’m just looking forward to getting to work with those guys. It’ll be a lot of fun. I’m fired up.”

Washington used the rest of the third day of the draft to shore up needs elsewhere on its roster.

The Commanders opened the day with safety Percy Butler, a safety from Louisiana-Lafayette. Butler was considered the best special teams gunner in the draft, the player who runs downfield to tackle punt and kick returners.

Butler also is a speedy safety, and Rivera needed to find another player at that position with the departure of Landon Collins.

After Howell, the Commanders picked Nevada tight end Cole Turner. An imposing 6-foot-7, Turner should feel right at home with Wentz, who has historically had success with bigger receivers.

However, Turner is unlikely to be much of a force in the run blocking game, leaving second-year player John Bates to shoulder that burden.

With Washington prioritizing skill players in recent drafts — running back Antonio Gibson also struggles in pass protection — it’s likely Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner will need to get creative about spreading the field to protect Wentz and create opportunities for him to distribute the ball.

The seventh round brought an extra pair of selections, Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul and Oklahoma State cornerback Christian Holmes.

Holmes will stand behind second-year player Benjamin St-Juste, who was uneven as a rookie, but coaches hope he’s ready for a big leap.

Paul’s versatility was a major selling point to Rivera and company — he can play every position on the line but specializes at guard, where the Commanders lost All-Pro Brandon Scherff this year in free agency.

In the third round late Friday night, Washington chose Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr., a physical player who did not fumble during college. He’ll fill a role Washington struggled without having last year, as a player who can pick up tough yardage in obvious running situations.

Washington general manager Martin Mayhew noted two selections, Howell’s and second-round pick Phidarian Mathis, as proof that this year’s draft was an unorthodox one.

Mathis was a projected fourth-round pick who went in the second, while Howell’s slide was unexpected.

“People are making projections about where they expect these players to go, and they’re not in these buildings, they’re not around these teams,” Mayhew said. “That’s why you end up with situations like that.

“Everybody has their own system. Everybody sets up the program the way they want to set it up. And we have different needs.”

Washington took a step towards filling some of those holes this weekend, with an eye toward immediate contributors.