Commanders trade back to add selections, then take Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

LANDOVER, Md. - The Washington Commanders got exactly what they wanted with the No. 11 overall pick: more picks.

In a prospect-rich draft, and with holes to fill, Washington opted to deal the No. 11 pick to the New Orleans Saints to collect more selections later in the draft.

Washington ended up with selections 16, 98 and 120 as a result of the deal. The Saints used the pick to select Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave.

Washington then selected Penn State's Jahan Dotson at No. 16, a small but playmaking wide receiver who put up gaudy numbers in 2021 for the Nittany Lions.

Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew said in the lead-up that he felt this draft was talent rich in the middle portion.

“There’s just a lot of really good, talented players in that middle that haven’t been there in the past,” Mayhew said on Monday.

“I think there are a couple different things that have been factors: One is the COVID year — a lot of guys came back to school and played one more year. And two is the NIL, where some guys are now staying longer (because they can make endorsement money).”

USC wide receiver Drake London went to the Falcons with the No. 8 selection, but with four wide receivers receiving top grades, it was clear Washington would be able to select from the top talent at the position.

Coach Ron Rivera said he wanted to surround new quarterback Carson Wentz with weapons. Washington has receiver Terry McLaurin, but receiver Curtis Samuel and tight end Logan Thomas both entered the offseason with injuries.

But the Commanders also made clear they would be open for business with the pick, and they ultimately decided they wanted more picks more than they wanted Olave.