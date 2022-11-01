Commanders trade William Jackson III to Steelers, closing the books on another high-priced mistake

The Washington Commanders traded cornerback William Jackson III to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, moving the team's second-highest paid player for pennies on the dollar.

Jackson will bring back a conditional sixth-round pick in 2025 in return, but the haul was secondary to the need to move on — if Jackson hadn't been traded, he would have been released.

He'll join previous signings Josh Norman and Landon Collins as defensive backs who excelled elsewhere, only to struggle once arriving in Washington with a big-money contract.

Jackson was a first-round pick and played like it in Cincinnati, but struggled to acclimate to defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's scheme, and was benched earlier this season.

In Pittsburgh he'll get the opportunity to reclaim his form on a team that needs depth in the secondary.

They'll pick up the rest of this year's salary, about $3 million, and hold an option on Jackson at about $12 million for next year.

Washington will end up having paid Jackson about $24 million for 16 games and two interceptions. The Commanders will take a $9 million salary cap hit next year for Jackson's signing bonus.

He's unquestionably more talented than the player who is now getting minutes, Rachad Wildgoose, but coach Ron Rivera is sending a message by moving on from Jackson just a year and a half after he arrived in Washington.

The Commanders made no other moves at the NFL's trading deadline. There were reports that teams called to ask about running back Antonio Gibson and defensive tackle Daron Payne, but Rivera was adamant that both would stay, and a recent three-game winning streak likely firmed up that position.