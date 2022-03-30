Commanders training camp may not return to Richmond; coach says one-week trip is 'not financially equitable'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Washington Commanders will finalize their training camp plans in the coming weeks, but it's unlikely they'll opt for another one-week visit to Richmond.

During a Tuesday conversation at the NFL league meeting, coach Ron Rivera didn't rule out a full return to Richmond, but said it would depend on the team's preseason schedule and needs, as well as the potential for joint practices and the best place to accommodate those.

"The problem with the short period is it's not, from what I learned, it's not financially equitable," the coach said. "Because you're there a short period of time, then you've got to move everything to set up again."

Last year the team flipped the script from past camps by paying $100,000 to rent the Leigh Street facility for a week, instead of the previous contract, which was in effect from 2013-2020, which called for the Richmond EDA to pay $500,000 in cash and in-kind services for the team's appearance each August.

The payments, started under previous administrations, were a campaign point for Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who said the city shouldn't be paying the Commanders for their visits.

"The city enjoyed hosting the Commanders last year and was encouraged by the progress made in our partnership," said Jim Nolan, a spokesman for the mayor. "We would welcome the team returning this year, but as the mayor has previously stated, the many needs of our residents take priority over making a cash contribution to one of the wealthiest franchises in professional sports."

Previous Washington team president Bruce Allen showed financial documents to the Richmond Times-Dispatch in 2019. While the numbers couldn't be independently verified, they showed that moving the team to Richmond for training camp still created a financial loss for the team even after the city contribution, given the costs of equipment, food and lodging during the three-week period.

If the Commanders opt to leave, the EDA is sitting on a valuable piece of land in the red-hot Scott's Addition neighborhood, though they are bound by the terms of their lease with the state in terms of what they can do with it — they couldn't develop it into retail or housing without permission, for example.

Last year, in addition to the visit and rental fee, the team also donated $75,000 to the Hotchkiss community center in North Richmond.

Richmond is one of the team's top markets, but Rivera's comments indicate that goodwill has its limits in terms of the time and resources it takes to set up in town, particularly for just a week.

The team is also negotiating with the state on a potential deal for a new stadium in Northern Virginia. The Times-Dispatch reported last week that the state has backed off an initial offer of $1 billion and now is prepared to issue $350 million in bonds for the project.

The city has its own accounting to do, with several million dollars still owed on the initial $10 million loan to construct the facility.

Washington also had a slight hiccup in its plans centered around running back J.D. McKissic, who verbally agreed to play for the Bills but then changed course and re-signed with Washington, angering Buffalo executives.

The Times-Dispatch reported on Monday that the teams had been in talks to stage joint practices centered around a preseason game, but Bills coach Sean McDermott was unwilling to say whether he'd still go through with that potential plan in light of the McKissic situation.

Rivera said any decisions are premature at this point without a final preseason schedule.

"The preseason schedule is going to come out in a couple weeks, or maybe a week," he said. "Then what happens is you map out based on that how you want to do it, and then if you can come to some sort of agreement you'll have a better sense for it.

"Only having three preseason games, [joint practices are] something that we're discussing, whether we go somewhere and go early for a couple days, and the nice thing about that is you have the whistle so you can control the tempo and you can protect guys.

"You have to consider where each team is going to be, too. If a team is going to be on the road for camp, now it's, oh wow, do we really want to go there early and have to stay there and go through these things? Or, do we have enough room for them to come here, if we're at another spot? Or if you're at your facility. You have to figure out the fit."