Commanders training camp opens today. What to watch, and why that doesn't include Carson Wentz

ASHBURN - After a run of defensive dominance during training camps, it might finally be the offense's turn to have some fun in Washington.

Training camp opens on Tuesday with the traditional conditioning test, though defensive end Chase Young and tight end Logan Thomas are both likely to miss the preseason as they continue to recover from knee injuries.

There are a number of intriguing roster battles and young players to watch, but it's likely no player will have as good of a camp as quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz has a big arm, a handful of great receivers to throw it to, and will get to wear a yellow jersey keeping defenders an arm's length away. Given those things, it would be a far bigger story if Wentz somehow didn't deliver in the August workouts.

But the two biggest questions surrounding Wentz won't be answered during the training camp period, and will instead require the 18-week grind of an NFL regular season.

First, Wentz has been injury prone during his career, and he'll need to prove he can be on the field for Washington's biggest moments this season.

Second, Wentz has ended the last two seasons being traded, with two teams taking considerable financial loss just to move on from him (the Eagles and Colts). Can he endear himself to the Commanders locker room, or will the team fall apart under his leadership the first time he faces adversity?

There will be plenty of time to discuss those things down the line, though. For now, a quick primer for those lucky enough to score a golden ticket to watch the workouts in Ashburn over the next four weeks, as well as those following along from home:

Skill positions up for grabs: With Thomas still in rehab, John Bates will be the team's presumed starting tight end for the moment. But it's a wide-open race after that with plenty of intrigue.

Washington drafted Cole Turner, a 6-foot-6 Nevada standout, but coaches have been raving about undrafted free agent Curtis Hodges, who stands two inches taller and played at Arizona State. Meanwhile, Antonio Gandy-Golden will attempt to reinvent himself at the position - don't count him out of the mix.

Of course, fans would love it if Sammis Reyes emerged on top in that contest, given the love the Chilean sensation received last year as a rookie.

At running back, don't be surprised if rookie Brian Robinson nudges his way into serious playing time, while at wide receiver Jahan Dotson has turned heads in offseason work.

Reinforcements coming on defense? At cornerback, Washington is set at the top three positions - Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III and Benjamin St-Juste will start. But it's not being overly alarmist to note that the Commanders might not have a qualified NFL cornerback on their roster beyond that trio.

Linebacker plays out similarly, with the team counting on a big second-year jump from Jamin Davis, and steady production in the middle from Cole Holcomb. All offseason there was a wait to see which veteran middle linebacker coach Ron Rivera would bring in. As camp begins, fans are still holding their breath.

Defensive line rotation will provide intrigue: With Young out, it's a golden opportunity for the two presumed starters - Montez Sweat can prove he's an elite NFL pass rusher, and worthy of the payday that traditionally commands, while James Smith-Williams can prove he deserves playing time over the high-potential group he'll be competing with.

Preseason games against Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes will provide an early answer to those questions, while the defensive tackle rotation will come down to whether coordinator Jack Del Rio wants to play with three defensive tackles occasionally, which the team did last year to get its best players on the field.

No time to accelerate: Washington's schedule provides an early gift, games against the Jaguars and Lions to start the season.

That's a double-edged sword for Rivera, whose teams have historically improved as the season has gone on.

Take care of business early, and the playoff talk will be legitimate. Stumble out of the gate, and it could be a long season in Ashburn. Rarely has the season's first quarter been as crucial as this one will be.