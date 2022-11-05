Commanders-Vikings kicks off a telling four-game stretch for Washington

If Taylor Heinicke wants to win the Washington quarterback job for the rest of the season, the next two games are a great time to do that.

If Heinicke loses the job, it would likely be during the two games that follow.

It’s an interesting November slate for the Commanders, particularly now that the NFL, nearing the midway point of the season, is providing more clarity on where teams stand.

Sunday the Commanders take on the Minnesota Vikings, followed by a game next week against the Philadelphia Eagles. They are the two best teams in the NFC at the moment, and a win against either would propel Washington firmly into the playoff discussion and likely help Heinicke secure the starting job.

“For us, the significance of this game obviously is a measuring stick,” coach Ron Rivera said of the Vikings. “This is a very good football team that’s coming in here. They’re riding high.

“It is a good chance for us to see where we are. It really is. And this is what you want to measure yourself against.”

After the two-game mini-gantlet, Washington takes on the Texans and Falcons, two of the NFL’s worst teams. Even if Washington trips up against stronger competition, there will be an opportunity to get right back on track — or, in a worst-case scenario, fling open the doors to quarterback controversy once again.

But the Vikings are up first, and with that matchup a reunion against former offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who was hired by Jay Gruden.

O’Connell interviewed with Ron Rivera when Rivera arrived but opted to take an offer from Sean McVay to run the Rams offense, which proved to be a savvy decision given the Super Bowl title and head job in Minnesota.

O’Connell and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins first worked together in D.C., and the pairing has been a fruitful one so far.

“Our guys really respond to him,” O’Connell said. “How he leads, you know, his style, it’s really helped us when things have gotten tight, and we’ve been able to win some football games in the end. Kirk has been at his best in those moments and really led our group.”

Being in Washington also will be a chance for O’Connell to reunite with Terry McLaurin, whom he helped draft. O’Connell remembered attending Ohio State’s pro day for draft prospects with Gruden.

“Walking off that campus, I can remember Jay and myself saying, ‘We’ve got to have that guy,’” he said. “He’s right up there with some of my favorite players I’ve ever been able to coach.”

O’Connell also had praise for Heinicke, whom he’s watched from afar.

“He’s made some unbelievable throws from some contested pockets that I’ve been really impressed with, especially recently,” the coach said. “You can see the chemistry he has with his guys, whether it’s Terry or anybody else on that offense, just they know that if they get open, there’s a good chance they’re gonna get the ball.”