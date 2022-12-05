Commanders will host the first Sunday Night Football game at FedEx Field in five years as Giants matchup gets flexed

Carrie Underwood has two weeks to think of a rhyme for "Commanders."

NBC's Sunday Night Football program opens with the music star singing an ode to the game and the two teams, but the NFL's biggest spotlight doesn't often shine on Washington.

The last time the Commanders hosted a Sunday night broadcast was 2017. That changes on Dec. 18, when their matchup with the New York Giants will kick off at 8:20 p.m. on national television.

The NFL made the decision official on Monday afternoon, but it was all but assured as the two teams walked off the field tied on Sunday in the Meadowlands.

The tie means that if the Giants lose this weekend against the heavily-favored Eagles, the two teams will enter the rematch with identical records. A win will provide not only pole position for a playoff spot, but the tiebreaker against the other team — put simply, this one will be worth double.

"I think this opportunity is awesome. I really do," Washington coach Ron Rivera said. "I'm pretty fired up for our guys. I really am, just because we have guys that deserve some exposure."

Among those players will be Taylor Heinicke, who Rivera confirmed will continue to start as quarterback. If Carson Wentz is deemed healthy, he will suit up as the backup.

Heinicke had his struggles, but also led one of the biggest drives of the season, completing an improbable fourth-down conversion to Curtis Samuel on the game-tying drive.

The ODU alumnus had an equally important play in the overtime period. He was hit hard from his blind side right in front of his own goal line, but managed to hang on to the ball and avoid a game-losing fumble or safety.

Rivera said Heinicke's day was about more than just the end, though.

"I thought the first quarter was outstanding," the coach said. "He plays the way he plays. I just think you take the good with the bad. But I think that's true for a lot of quarterbacks. I don't think there's a whole bunch of guys that are out there that aren't making mistakes every now and then.

"I was pleased with the things he did and I was pleased with the way the guys played."

Heinicke might also be the only reason opposing pass rushes haven't been feasting.

After Wentz was sacked nine times in a game earlier this year, the unit largely stabilized, but center Tyler Larsen is likely to miss time with an injury suffered on Sunday, and the group as a whole is as banged up as they've been all season.

Heinicke's mobility allows him to escape where other quarterbacks might get sacked.

Washington would appear to have the edge entering the rematch, with two weeks to rest and prepare, and the home-field advantage.

Rivera, ever the coach, pointed out that it could cost Washington on the back end, though.

He noted that the team will have to turn around after the Sunday night game and prepare for a Saturday afternoon contest on the other side of the country, against San Francisco.

Still, that game takes on a different tone with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season.

If the 49ers fade down the stretch, the Seattle Seahawks could win the division, and re-open the door to all three NFC East teams making the postseason.

That's well down the road, though. First, a week off for Washington, and the knowledge that when the return, they'll be getting ready for the biggest game their stadium has hosted in years.

There have been two playoff games in the last decade in Landover, but fans weren't allowed at the 2020 matchup against the Buccaneers.

It's something Washington fans have been waiting and clamoring for, and now hosting a big game is a reality.

"It'd be awesome to have a great turnout," Rivera said. "I think we're working towards that. We're trending in that direction.

"It'll be a fun night."