Commanders will start rookie Sam Howell at quarterback Sunday

Washington will start rookie Sam Howell for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to coach Ron Rivera.
"We're going to see how he prepares and gives himself an opportunity to play," Rivera said. "But we're not going to judge him just off of one game."
Last week, Taylor Heinicke was benched for Carson Wentz, with Rivera saying the team needed a "spark."
Instead, Wentz threw two early interceptions, and fans chanted for Heinicke's return.
Rivera said he initially planned to use Heinicke on Sunday as the starter, but had second thoughts after speaking with the team and considering how important it was to get a first glimpse of Howell against NFL competition, and that teammates were supportive of giving him that opportunity.
The Commanders were 5-3-1 with Heinicke this year, and 2-5 with Wentz. Sunday's game is the final one of the season; Washington has been eliminated from playoff contention.
The decision by Rivera all but ensures that Wentz has played his final game in Washington, capping a trade that has proven disastrous for the Commanders. Heinicke will serve as the backup Sunday.
Because Wentz did not meet playing-time benchmarks, the Commanders will end up giving up a pair of third-round picks for Wentz, in addition to picking up his entire $22 million salary.
Heinicke is also a free agent after the season, and is expected to receive interest on the open market.
Howell was drafted by the team in the fifth round of this year's draft. After an electric sophomore season at North Carolina, he was considered one of the top future prospects, but he struggled in his junior season, after the departure of most of the team's offensive skill players.
Unfortunately for Howell, the cupboard appears to be equally bare this weekend in Washington.
The offensive line has struggled for weeks, and running backs Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. did not practice on Wednesday, as both are nursing injuries.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) takes the field before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to make a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) carries the bal as Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) tries to stop him during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gets pushed out of bound by Washington Commanders linebacker David Mayo (51) and Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) carries the bal during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) makes a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio takes the field before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders running back Jonathan Williams (41) carries the ball as Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) tries to bring him down during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) hands the ball to Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Chase Winovich (69) calls God after sacking Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) watches as Carson Wentz (11) warms up before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Chase Winovich (69) celebrates his sack during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to make a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) gets brought down by Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) and defensive end Chase Young (99) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders running back Jonathan Williams (41) takes the field before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) carries the ball as Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns safeties Grant Delpit (22) and John Johnson III (43) stop Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) tries to stop Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) carries the ball as Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) carries the ball during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) looks for open space during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) carries the ball as Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) stops him during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders linebacker David Mayo (51) bring down Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) carries the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end James Smith-Williams (96) tries to stop him during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) gets blocked by Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) as he tries to pressure Deshaun Watson (4)during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) carries the ball during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders linebacker David Mayo (51) bring down Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) gets stopped by Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns safeties Grant Delpit (22) and John Johnson III (43) stop Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks on along quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) carries the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end James Smith-Williams (96) tries to stop him during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) gets ready to hand off the ball during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) gets stopped by Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) takes the field before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to make a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) carries the bal as Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) tries to stop him during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gets pushed out of bound by Washington Commanders linebacker David Mayo (51) and Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) carries the bal during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) makes a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders kicker Joey Slye (6) warms up before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) streaches for the end zone as Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.