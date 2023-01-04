Commanders will start rookie Sam Howell at quarterback Sunday

ASHBURN — New week, new quarterback in Ashburn.

Washington will start rookie Sam Howell for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to coach Ron Rivera.

"We're going to see how he prepares and gives himself an opportunity to play," Rivera said. "But we're not going to judge him just off of one game."

Last week, Taylor Heinicke was benched for Carson Wentz, with Rivera saying the team needed a "spark."

Instead, Wentz threw two early interceptions, and fans chanted for Heinicke's return.

Rivera said he initially planned to use Heinicke on Sunday as the starter, but had second thoughts after speaking with the team and considering how important it was to get a first glimpse of Howell against NFL competition, and that teammates were supportive of giving him that opportunity.

The Commanders were 5-3-1 with Heinicke this year, and 2-5 with Wentz. Sunday's game is the final one of the season; Washington has been eliminated from playoff contention.

The decision by Rivera all but ensures that Wentz has played his final game in Washington, capping a trade that has proven disastrous for the Commanders. Heinicke will serve as the backup Sunday.

Because Wentz did not meet playing-time benchmarks, the Commanders will end up giving up a pair of third-round picks for Wentz, in addition to picking up his entire $22 million salary.

Heinicke is also a free agent after the season, and is expected to receive interest on the open market.

Howell was drafted by the team in the fifth round of this year's draft. After an electric sophomore season at North Carolina, he was considered one of the top future prospects, but he struggled in his junior season, after the departure of most of the team's offensive skill players.

Unfortunately for Howell, the cupboard appears to be equally bare this weekend in Washington.

The offensive line has struggled for weeks, and running backs Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. did not practice on Wednesday, as both are nursing injuries.