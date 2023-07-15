If the category is “Memorable episodes at The Diamond,” answers could involve The Dirty (rat infestation), The Delightful (an outfielder running through a door in the outfield fence while trying to make a catch) and The Downright Dangerous (a chunk of concrete falling into the seating area from a roof support).

We’re coming up on the 20th anniversary of that last one.

The Downright Dangerous

On Aug. 3, 2003, during the second inning of a Sunday afternoon Richmond Braves’ game against the Norfolk Tides, a piece of concrete about the size of a football fell approximately 75 feet into unoccupied metal seats not far from several spectators in a press-box level section.

No one was hurt. The concrete put a large dent in a seat. Some of the concrete broke off into smaller chunks. R-Braves' management cleared three sections under the area from which the concrete fell. The game was not stopped or delayed.

A crowd of 5,107 was watching in what was then a 12,134-seat facility, which opened in 1985. Soon after the incident, Bruce Baldwin, Richmond's general manager, called the falling concrete "a freak thing," and said the closing of the three sections was done "as a precaution for the fans, to make them feel more comfortable."

Fans who were seated in the affected area, behind home, relocated to other ballpark sections.

At that time, the Richmond Metropolitan Authority operated The Diamond, and the RMA mobilized an inspection team that examined the stadium to discover the cause and look for other potential problem areas.

The Diamond was built in seven months following the 1984 season for $8 million, and many saw the falling concrete as the signal that the stadium needed to be replaced as soon as possible. The Diamond remains home to the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels, who came to town for the 2010 season after the Atlanta Braves moved their Triple-A team to Gwinnett, Ga., following the 2008 season because of dissatisfaction with The Diamond.

The R-Braves’ homestand continued without interruption after the piece of concrete fell. The RMA inspection concluded that a rusted metal stud inside a roof support likely caused the problem. The seating areas around where the concrete fell remained closed during subsequent games.

As fans entered The Diamond for the Monday night game, they were handed letters from the R-Braves and the RMA. The letters read:

“Dear Fans, while independent structural engineers have assured us that the stadium is secure, we have closed sections 205-208 for cautionary reasons. We apologize for any inconvenience and would like to assure you that the situation will be remedied before the next homestand. We thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Some spectators on that Monday night and other games during that homestand wore hard hats to The Diamond, and the falling concrete generated more talk around the ballpark than the games.

The RMA did additional investigative work after the homestand was completed. According to the RMA, the piece of concrete that fell was not supporting any weight. The RMA, which owned the stadium on behalf of Richmond and Chesterfield and Henrico counties, hired an engineering firm for assistance.

All seating areas were open again by Aug. 15, 2003. The RMA removed concrete from more than eight areas on roof support beams after the Aug. 3 incident. According to the RMA, water penetrated the surface of concrete beams and rusted steel inside. The authority spent $30,000 to $40,000 on the investigation and repair work.

After reporting that in August of 2003, the Times-Dispatch also noted “a group of local businessmen is studying 10 potential sites in the Richmond metropolitan area for a new ballpark.”

The Dirty

The rat infestation wasn’t as easy to fix in 2000. Rats burrowed tunnels at the base of the third-base stands, around the visitors' bullpen and behind the outfield wall, all near two large trash bins.

Fans saw rats. One entered the visitors' dugout during a game on an early-August night in 2000, dispersing the Rochester Red Wings. Others occupied the visitors' bullpen.

Exterminators were summoned, and they planted poison. One source told the Times-Dispatch that 41 dead rats were collected on one day, with more found on subsequent days. A spokesman for the Richmond Health Department said the office was monitoring the situation at The Diamond.

"Rats have a hierarchy," Ray Smith, president of Hawkeye Rodent and Animal Specialists, a firm that advertised itself as Virginia's Rat King, told the RTD. "If one burrow is too [crowded] for the main rat to control all of his women, then another rat wants to lead. He moves to another area with some of them. Then it happens again. Maybe that's what's going on there."

It took a few weeks to eliminate all rats at The Diamond.

The Delightful

There used to be a door in The Diamond's outfield wall. Wendell Magee found it on July 21, 1998. Magee, playing center field for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, sprinted after a long fly hit by Richmond Brave Ricky Magdaleno.

Magee hoped to make a running grab a few feet from the wall and then bounce off it. Instead, he missed the catch and barreled through the closed and locked door. It sprung open when impacted by Magee, a 6-foot, 220-pounder who previously played running back at Samford University.

The ball fell to the turf. On the ground, outside the ballpark, Magee was stunned but uninjured. Magdaleno circled the bases for an inside-the-park home run. That was followed by a 12-minute delay so workers could reattach the door.

