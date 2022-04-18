Consequences of Flying Squirrels-Altoona Saturday confrontation at The Diamond undetermined

Six-game baseball series against the same opponent can cause friction that leads to fire.

That seems to be what happened at The Diamond during the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ season-opening homestand.

Altoona was in town for a six-game set that started Tuesday and ran through Sunday, a normal schedule since Major League Baseball took over the minors before the 2021 season. Six-game series reduce costs and travel, but they can also lead to disagreements that escalate as the week progresses.

On Saturday night at The Diamond, the Flying Squirrels and Curve engaged in a benches-emptying incident during the bottom half of the eighth inning. It lasted about a minute. Players pushed and pulled one another as the scrum moved from the plate area toward the visitors dugout along the third-base line, and then back toward the plate.

It did not appear that punches were exchanged.

On Thursday, Flying Squirrels outfielder Jacob Heyward took exception after being pitched up and in on two consecutive deliveries. On Saturday, Altoona and Richmond players spilled onto the field after Altoona right-hander Oliver Garcia started the bottom of the eighth by throwing a 96-mph fastball behind Heyward’s head.

In the sixth inning, Flying Squirrels batter Tyler Fitzgerald was hit by a pitch after the previous pitch came inside as he tried to bunt. In the top of the eighth, Richmond lefty Chris Wright threw behind Altoona batter Connor Scott, and then hit him in the back with the next pitch. Both teams were warned by the umpires following the Wright/Scott sequence.

Almost immediately after Garcia’s pitch behind Heyward to start the bottom of the eighth, Garcia was ejected by plate umpire Edwin Jiminez. That did not stop Richmond and Altoona players from walking or jogging toward one another near the plate.

Subsequently, Jiminez ejected Heyward, Altoona catcher Blake Sabol and Altoona manager Kieran Mattison.

According to a representative for MLB, the altercation is being examined. As of Monday, there was no word from MLB regarding suspensions or fines. Before last season, the Eastern League office would address these sorts of altercations and impose penalties. There no longer is an Eastern League office. MLB oversees minor league operations of all 120 affiliates.

Flying Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey could not immediately be reached for comment

Richmond won Saturday’s game 8-4. There were no comparable problems in Sunday’s series-ender, also won by Richmond, 6-2. The Flying Squirrels on Tuesday afternoon are scheduled to open a six-game series at Erie.

Dust-ups that contain physical confrontations don’t often happen in the minor leagues. The last serious one at The Diamond occurred in 1993, when the Triple-A Richmond Braves were facing the Charlotte Knights.

R-Brave Ryan Klesko hit a homer and watched for a moment before circling the bases. When Klesko came to the plate later in the game, the first pitch from Charlotte reliever Bill Wertz sailed behind him.

Klesko took a few quick steps toward the mound before being intercepted by plate umpire Brian O'Nora. When Wertz threw his next pitch, Klesko threw his bat. It flew between Wertz and Charlotte's second baseman, into the outfield grass.

Players from both teams ran onto the field. Fights took place behind home plate. Charlotte’s 6-foot-4, 250-pound Jim Thome extricated 21-year-old Richmond shortstop Chipper Jones from a skirmish, an episode Jones recounted during his 2018 Hall of Fame induction speech. Thome also was inducted that year.

"Nice little donnybrook there at The Diamond in Richmond, Virginia," Jones said. "So I go diving into the pile. Next thing I know, what can only be described as the hand of God grabs me around the throat, pins me up to the backstop netting.

"All I can hear is, 'Don't move,' " said Jones, who delivered the line slowly and in a deep voice, mimicking Thome. "So, thinking God had me around the neck, naturally I obliged."

After a moment or two, Thome whispered in Jones’ ear, "You done?"

Jones: "I said, 'Yes sir, I'm done.' We've been buddies ever since.”