The pit box is about to meet the combo tray.

On Tuesday, Richmond Raceway announced that Cook Out, a North Carolina-based fast-food chain, will sponsor this July’s NASCAR Cup Series race, which will take place on July 30.

“Nothing encapsulates summer fun quite like Cook Out,” Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran said in a press release. “For over 32 years, Cook Out has been synonymous with serving quality food across the south, and we’re excited to bring them on for our summer NASCAR weekend.”

The restaurant chain has since grown to 323 locations across 10 states, including locations in Richmond.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in NASCAR with the Cook Out 400,” Jeremy Reaves, CEO of Cook Out, wrote in a press release. “We’ve had the privilege of partnering with NASCAR for several years, and we’re looking forward to expanding that partnership into Richmond later this month.”

Until last season, the race was previously run in the fall and had been sponsored by Federated Auto Parts since 2012.

