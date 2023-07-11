The pit box is about to meet the combo tray.
On Tuesday,
Richmond Raceway announced that Cook Out, a North Carolina-based fast-food chain, will sponsor this July’s NASCAR Cup Series race, which will take place on July 30.
“Nothing encapsulates summer fun quite like Cook Out,” Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran said in a press release. “For over 32 years, Cook Out has been synonymous with serving quality food across the south, and we’re excited to bring them on for our summer NASCAR weekend.”
The restaurant chain has since grown to 323 locations across 10 states, including locations in Richmond.
“We are thrilled to expand our presence in NASCAR with the Cook Out 400,” Jeremy Reaves, CEO of Cook Out, wrote in a press release. “We’ve had the privilege of partnering with NASCAR for several years, and we’re looking forward to expanding that partnership into Richmond later this month.”
Until last season, the race was previously run in the fall and had been sponsored by Federated Auto Parts since 2012.
PHOTOS: ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway
Chandler Smith, #16, celebrates as he wins ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chandler Smith, #16, celebrates with his son, Chandler Smith, Jr., 8-month-old, and his wife, Kenzie Smith, center, after winning ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Marcus Horton, a crew of #48 CHEVROLET - BIG MACHINE RACING, works on tires during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chandler Smith, #16, passes the checker flag as he wins ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sammy Smith, center, #18 - TOYOTA - JOE GIBBS RACING driver, chats with his crews during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chandler Smith, #16, celebrates after winning ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews of Johm Hunter Nemechek, #20, work at the pit stop during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews of Sheldon Creed, #2 - CHEVROLET - RICHARD CHILDRESS RACING, work at the pit stop during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Johm Hunter Nemechek, #20 - TOYOTA - JOE GIBBS RACING driver, walks into the racetrack with his daughter, Aspen Nemechek, 2, who covers her ears against the noise, during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chandler Smith, #16, competes against John H. Nemechek, #20, near the end of ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Melissa Ilnicki, a firefighter for Richmond Raceway, works during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Anthony Alfredo, center, #78 - CHEVROLET driver, and others salute the flag during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riley Herbst, left, #98, and Josh Berry, #8, compete during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chandler Smith, #16, competes during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riley Herbst, #98, competes during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Brandon Jones, #9, competes during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Alex O'Bryan, Road mechanic - Joe Gibbs Racing, works on tires during ToyotaCare 250 | NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, VA on April 1, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH