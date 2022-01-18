 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cosby High, JMU alum Jake Lowery named manager of Nats' Low-A Fredericksburg club
Cosby High, JMU alum Jake Lowery named manager of Nats' Low-A Fredericksburg club

20220119_SPO_NATSp01

Jake Lowery, a former catcher/first baseman, played 2011-15 in the Cleveland organization, and 2016-19 in the Washington organization.

 2019, JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH

Cosby High graduate Jake Lowery returned to Richmond in 2019 as a member of the Double-A Harrisburg Senators, who were playing the Flying Squirrels. He sensed that would be his final year as a player.

"There have been some talks about maybe staying in a situation with the Nationals, coaching, managing,” said the catcher/first baseman who attended James Madison. “I'm looking forward to that next step, that next stage, whatever it might be. If I could stay in the game, that would be a blessing."

Lowery did, managing a Washington rookie league team in 2021. The Nationals announced Tuesday that Lowery, 31, this season will manage the Low-A Fredericksburg Nationals.

Lowery was selected out of JMU by Cleveland in the fourth round of the 2011 draft. He played 2011-15 in the Cleveland organization and 2016-19 in the Washington system, reaching Triple-A.

The Nationals also announced that Jose Alguacil, the Flying Squirrels manager last year and a member of the San Francisco Giants organization 2007-21, has joined Washington's system as infield coordinator.

