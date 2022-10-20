Could Bernhard Langer become three-time Dominion Energy Charity Classic champion? He'll likely need to if he is to nab yet another Charles Schwab Cup.

Bernhard Langer seems to have a flair for the dramatic when he plays at the Country Club of Virginia.

Take last year for example. After the Dominion Energy Charity Classic’s third and final round, on CCV’s James River Course, Langer was deadlocked with Doug Barron and headed to a playoff.

And on the first playoff hole — the par-5 18th — Langer sank a 6-foot birdie putt to win.

Or rewind back five years, to 2017. That year, Langer trailed Scott Verplank by one shot in the final round, heading to the 18th.

He needed at least a birdie, to tie it. Instead, Langer made an 18-foot eagle putt to leapfrog Verplank and notch a walkoff win. That moment in particular is Langer’s favorite at CCV.

“There's no better way to finish than that,” he said on Wednesday.

Langer is the DECC’s only two-time winner, heading into this weekend’s seventh edition of the PGA Tour Champions event — the first of three Charles Schwab Cup Playoff events to close the season.

Last fall, aided by his playoff DECC victory, Langer won the Charles Schwab Cup for a record sixth time. This fall, Langer has some work to do if he is to nab a seventh.

He’s seventh in the playoff standings heading into the DECC. He said Wednesday that he feels it's “very unlikely” that he catches points leader Steven Alker this year. He suspects he would have to win all three playoff tournaments to do it.

But CCV has been good to him, so he may find a way to begin such a pursuit on a productive foot, at least.

Langer is part of a 68-player playoff field that will play in the three-round DECC on CCV's James River Course Friday through Sunday.

“I do enjoy a challenge, but it's always been more or less me against the golf course,” Langer said. “I don't really play against my competitors. I just try and find a way, how can Bernhard Langer shoot the lowest score on this particular day, on this golf course? And if I play close to my best ability, I might have a chance, or have a chance to win.”

With last year’s win in the DECC, Langer became the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history, at 64 years, one month and 27 days old. PGA Tour Champions includes players aged 50 and older.

Now 65, Langer has one win on tour this season, in the Chubb Classic at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. But he also has two fourth-place finishes in his last four starts, heading into this weekend.

The Charles Schwab Cup points standings are based on tournament winnings and Langer, at $1,381,006, or points, is $1,534,409 behind Alker ($2,915,415).

But, in the playoffs, each dollar amount is worth double the points. So in the DECC, which will award $335,000 for first place as part of a $2,200,000 purse, the victor will nab 670,000 points.

Still, Langer believes the race for this year’s Charles Schwab Cup is down to the top five, which behind Alker includes Padraig Harrington ($2,571,055), Steve Stricker ($2,473,725), Jerry Kelly ($2,158,433) and Miguel Angel Jiménez ($2,034,413).

“My chances are less than slim, let's put it that way,” Langer said.

Alker, though, knows that players can make big moves. After all, he did it himself last year, with six top-10 finishes in seven starts from August through October, to qualify for the playoffs. Then he notched top-10 finishes in each of the three playoff tournaments last year, including a win in the TimberTech Championship at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla., in November.

The 51-year-old also played well in the DECC last year, finishing in a tie for fourth. He leads the tour with a 68.38 scoring average this year.

“It’s still open to anybody,” Alker said, of this year’s Charles Schwab Cup. “And I got some work to do for sure.”

Besides Langer, other past DECC champions in this year’s field include Jimenez (2019), Woody Austin (2018) and Scott McCarron (2016).

On the course, which will play to 7,025 yards at par 72, Langer said hitting the greens is key. Otherwise, it’s tough to try to get up and down with the surrounding rough complicating matters.

He surely knows what it takes to be successful there — he’s never finished worse than sixth in six editions of the DECC. And another win, whether dramatic or routine, will likely be necessary if he is to stage a chase for yet another tour title.

“It's a ball striker's golf course and always produces good champions, I think,” Langer said. “That's what we've seen in the past, and I believe it's going to continue that way.”