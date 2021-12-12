Cowboys bring their own logo benches instead of using Washington's as rivalry game reaches fever pitch

LANDOVER, Md. - The Dallas Cowboys have spent the entire week talking about how they're going to beat the Washington Football Team in front of a crowd of rowdy Cowboys fans.

Now they're talking with furniture.

The team brought sideline benches with the Cowboys logo to Washington instead of using the traditional metal benches that are supplied in all NFL stadiums.

It's believed to be the first time in the history of FedEx Field that the move has been attempted, and it's unprecedented across the league as well.

NFL rules allow the move, which will paint the burgundy-and-gold stadium with a splash of blue.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy guaranteed a win earlier this week for his team, and owner Jerry Jones took it one step further by talking about how Washington's stadium would likely be filled with Cowboys fans.

“We have always sold more Cowboys memorabilia and had our most positive fan support coming from Washington,” Jones said. “Outside of the Texas area, Washington is where we have the most support.”

Washington coach Ron Rivera took a shot at McCarthy for taking the focus away from the game.