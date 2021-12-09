Cowboys coach: 'We're going to win' in Washington on Sunday

ASHBURN - Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy threw some fuel on Sunday's rivalry game in Washington, declaring on Thursday that "we're going to win this game. I'm confident in that."

The Cowboys are protecting a two-game lead in the NFC East against a surging Washington Football Team that has now won four consecutive games.

Washington will be hosting the rivalry game, and is attempting to win three straight games in the matchup for the first time since 1988.

Asked about the implications of his statement, McCarthy defended his confidence.

"What am I supposed to say? I fully expect to win every game I’ve ever competed in," the coach said.

Dallas is a 4-point favorite and boasts a mostly-healthy roster with stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, while Washington is largely banged up entering the game, and has been relying on late-game heroics from Taylor Heinicke to keep their playoff hopes afloat.

Washington's final five games are all against divisional foes, and coach Ron Rivera said that's exactly how his team wants it after a late-season push to the playoffs last year.

“That's kind of one of the neat things about it, is we went through this last year," he said. "Most of the guys that are playing, they know what it feels like. So this is nothing new that they don’t know how to handle themselves."