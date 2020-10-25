Cowboys destroyed by Washington Football Team, turning up the heat on new Dallas coaches

"I'm not sure what the ceiling is," Thomas said. "But I know we've been clicking the last two weeks.

"I feel like our preparation has gotten better as the season has gone on as well."

Quarterback Kyle Allen didn't dazzle, but once again put up a solid stat line. He finished 9-of-15 on third downs, one of them a scramble where he ran to move the chains on third-and-9.

That drive included a third-and-5 where Washington didn't convert, but Dallas had a defensive holding penalty that moved the chains, one of a number of unforced errors by the Cowboys.

Allen's path to success appears to be mimicking what Alex Smith did in 2018 before his injury, when he managed the game and let the defense make the big plays to win.

Even the special teams did its part, with Tress Way pinning the Cowboys deep on the two occasions he was called on while the game was still competitive.

For now, Washington remains trapped in the 2020 NFC East limbo - on the verge of a high draft pick, but also in contention to host a playoff game.