Cowboys win a vindication for Ron Rivera's youth movement in Washington

Reaves has been on the Football Team for three years, and said he was grateful to Rivera for the opportunity.

“I know how this business works, and they could have easily picked him up,” Reaves said of Reid. “But they believed in me, so it’s only right when I get my opportunity out there to put my best foot forward and repay coach in that way.

“Every time I put my foot on the field, it’s to represent my family, and it’s another way of thanking coach for giving me a chance.”

At running back, Antonio Gibson proved Rivera was wise to stick with the rookie and cut Adrian Peterson loose at the end of training camp.

Gibson was mostly a wide receiver at Memphis, and has had highs and lows as he has learned the position in his rookie year. Thursday, it clicked.

“My last [touchdown] run, before the play even started, I knew I was hitting the A gap, and after that I was just running,” Gibson said.

Referring to the offense as a whole, he said: “I feel like it’s always been there, but we’re putting it together and we’re capitalizing when we need to capitalize.”

On Friday morning, Rivera said Gibson’s progress has stood out to him.