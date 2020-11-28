Cowboys win a vindication for Ron Rivera's youth movement in Washington

ARLINGTON, Texas — A jubilant locker room party turned into a festive flight back to Washington on Thursday night, with Football Team coach Ron Rivera soaking it all in.
“It’s a lot of fun. That’s what you work for,” Rivera said after a 41-16 Thanksgiving dismantling of Dallas. “The first hour and a half on the flight home, the guys were pretty raucous in the back of the plane, reliving the game.”
One of the reasons Rivera has often cited for taking the job in Washington was the opportunity to coach a young team, and their progress was evident on Thursday, validating the coach’s faith in his players.
It was also a validation of Rivera’s approach, given that he had two prominent opportunities to take shortcuts and turned them both down.
At safety, when Landon Collins was injured earlier this year, Rivera could have signed veteran Eric Reid, who he had worked with before. But he only offered Reid a practice squad spot, and said he needed to give Jeremy Reaves a chance to win the job first.
“With Jeremy I had to give him this opportunity because he earned it,” Rivera said. “I would have been a hypocrite if I didn’t do it.”
Reaves rose to the occasion, breaking up a key pass as part of a goal-line stop that started with Terry McLaurin running down a linebacker after an interception and ended with Washington preserving its lead.
Reaves has been on the Football Team for three years, and said he was grateful to Rivera for the opportunity.
“I know how this business works, and they could have easily picked him up,” Reaves said of Reid. “But they believed in me, so it’s only right when I get my opportunity out there to put my best foot forward and repay coach in that way.
“Every time I put my foot on the field, it’s to represent my family, and it’s another way of thanking coach for giving me a chance.”
At running back, Antonio Gibson proved Rivera was wise to stick with the rookie and cut Adrian Peterson loose at the end of training camp.
Gibson was mostly a wide receiver at Memphis, and has had highs and lows as he has learned the position in his rookie year. Thursday, it clicked.
“My last [touchdown] run, before the play even started, I knew I was hitting the A gap, and after that I was just running,” Gibson said.
Referring to the offense as a whole, he said: “I feel like it’s always been there, but we’re putting it together and we’re capitalizing when we need to capitalize.”
On Friday morning, Rivera said Gibson’s progress has stood out to him.
“One of the neat stats was at Memphis, one in every nine times he touched the ball, he scored,” Rivera said. “As you watch what [running backs coaches Randy Jordan and Jennifer King] have done with him, you feel really good about that ... he is starting to show the signs of development and growth we have been looking for.
“At first, he was all over the place, but now you see elements of his game coming into focus.”
One thing that was abundantly clear was the Thanksgiving stage wasn’t too big for the young Washington players.
Gibson waved “goodbye” to the Cowboys as he scored, while Reaves jumped into the postgame interview room and offered a loud and enthusiastic: “How we doing ladies and gentlemen?”
Rivera said he was pleased the players were able to celebrate, but cautioned that the road ahead is not an easy one.
Washington, now 4-7 and on top of the lowly NFC East, returns to action with games against Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Seattle.
“That’s one of the things that’s really cool about how we handled it — the stage wasn’t too big,” Rivera said. “Next week, it’s a different kind of stage. A different kind of opponent.”
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD