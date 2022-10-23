Crowd chants 'sell the team' during Snyder appearance on video board at FedEx Field

LANDOVER, Md. - Washington Commanders fans made their feelings known during Sunday's game, chanting "sell the team" at owners Dan and Tanya Snyder.

The impetus appeared to be a video board appearance by Tanya, who was promoting the team's breast cancer awareness initiatives.

The chant broke up shortly after - many of the fans in attendance were rooting for the visiting Green Bay Packers, and did not appear to be participating.

It was another rough week for the Snyders, after Colts owner Jim Irsay said he thought there was merit to the Snyders selling the team.

Irsay doubled down on his comments on Sunday in an interview with Fox's Jay Glazer.

"We're bound as owners to listen to the fans, and we cannot put our heads in the sand on this," Glazer recalled Irsay saying during his pregame appearance.

Glazer, when asked whether owners still back Snyder, said, "I think that sentiment is starting to change."

Tanya Snyder was part of a pregame parade honoring the team's legends. Dan Snyder was not seen by this reporter during the event, but has attended all previous games.