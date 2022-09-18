Crucial stretch awaits as Commanders plot their path forward

DETROIT - The Washington Commanders offense has earned, if not full-fledged trust, at least a mulligan.

The Commanders defense would like that as well, or at least requested it after a 36-27 loss to the Lions.

"They get paid too," cornerback William Jackson said. "They scheme just like we do. They just made the plays."

That much is indisputably true. Detroit manhandled Washington, particularly on the defensive line, in a 22-0 blitz that kept victory at arm's length despite a late effort from Carson Wentz and the offense.

Safety Bobby McCain said the unit is better than it was a year ago, but acknowledged that "unfortunately today, that didn't show."

This week's challenge for Washington coach Ron Rivera is to untangle the mess. How much is on the scheming of defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio? How much is a roster that largely stayed the same this offseason, and now is getting hit with injuries and has little depth to replenish with? And how much is on the players themselves?

Rivera wasn't interested in breaking that down after the game, allowing only that the team loses together, and a loss should be put on everybody.

He also was lavish in his praise of the Lions and coach Dan Campbell, who knew the importance of not falling to 0-2 and game out with a sharp game plan and an aggressive approach.

The Commanders are now 1-1, with a crucial two-game stretch against divisional rivals awaiting - they'll play host to the Eagles, then visit Dallas.

During the second-half surge, Washington showed what has been evident since training camp - that this offense can do some serious damage.

After being held in check through the first half, receiver Terry McLaurin broke out with some big catches, then others followed.

"We know what we're capable of," Wentz said. "But we can't do that early in the games. This league, it's too hard to win. You can't do that to yourself."

The offensive line in particular struggled to allow Wentz much time early, even allowing a sack/fumble for a safety.

Left tackle Charles Leno said the group took it personally, and Rivera said he saw a look in Leno's eye as the second half begun that said things would be OK.

Leno said he wants to make sure his group validates the trust and aggressive approach that offensive coordinator Scott Turner has instilled.

"He trusted us last year, but this year he's given us more chances," Leno said. "I just feel like we can be a damn good offense. We really can. You saw it in the second half. You saw what we can do. We've just got to be able to weather that storm."

Wentz concurred, adding that the team needed to "force the issue ... force something" in the first half, when they went the opening 23 minutes without a first down.

The attempts to force were there.

With the chance to get something going late, and then receive the ball to start the second half, Turner schemed a way for Wentz to get some time to throw deep.

A handoff to Antonio Gibson was followed by a toss back to Wentz, who set and threw deep to Cam Sims, who was, well, double-covered. And Wentz missed the throw by a good five yards.

That was followed by a delay of game penalty and a punt.

However, just like last week against Jacksonville, Wentz picked himself up and started dealing.

But every time Washington drew within one score, the Lions were able to answer back.

If Washington's offense had avoided its early issues, there might have been even more pressure on the defense this week. But they were given nothing to squander after the first-half meltdown.

(The special teams did their part to contribute to the loss as well, with a missed extra point and two head-scratching kickoff return decisions by Dax Milne before he turned it around in the second half.)

Rivera said last week that he weathers the offense's ups and downs with "antacids."

The potential is unquestionably there, but with this Commanders team, there's probably also going to be the need for a fresh roll of them each Sunday.