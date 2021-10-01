Curtis Samuel will play Sunday, making his debut for the Washington Football Team

After missing the first three games of the season, the Washington Football Team will get Curtis Samuel back for Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Samuel was signed to a 3-year deal with $23 million guaranteed this offseason, reuniting him with coach Ron Rivera - the two were together in Carolina.

The move also paired Samuel with former Ohio State teammate Terry McLaurin.

Samuel injured his groin in OTA workouts, and was placed on injured reserve coming out of training camp.

He returned to practice this week, and participated in all three days of workouts.

Samuel was activated after the team's media availabilities were finished for the week, but the team sent a voice memo from him with his thoughts on getting into the Washington lineup.

"Sunday, I’m just looking forward to letting the game come to me," he said. "Whatever happens out there, happens. Just being out there with my guys and having fun and creating that excitement.

"Of course I want to get in the end zone, but if I don’t, it is what it is. If my teammates get in the end zone, we’re going to celebrate and we’re going to have fun, and hopefully come home with a win."