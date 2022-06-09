D.C. City Council majority says it does not support using RFK site for Commanders

Seven members of the D.C. City Council have written a letter stating their opposition to building a new stadium for the Washington Commanders at the current site of RFK Stadium in the District.

The group represents a majority of the 13-member council.

The letter takes D.C. out of the running for the Commanders stadium project, at least until the next round of elections.

In the letter, sent to D.C. Congressional Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton, the group advocates for obtaining the RFK land from the federal government and redeveloping it to include housing, parks and green spaces.

"But we also want to make clear that we believe a future football stadium at this site is incompatible with this vision," they wrote.

"We all hope that the Washington Commanders can address its ownership's many off-the-field failures - in particular its failure to provide a safe working environment for women - and, secondarily, can return to its former glory on the field. However, we believe that this riverfront property, one of the last large undeveloped parcels of land in the District, must be utilized in the best interest of District residents.

"Study after study have shown that there is no economic benefit to cities that subsidize professional football stadiums, and the attendant vast parking lots, for use 8-10 times per year."

Mayor Muriel Bowser had supported the team's return to the RFK site.

The news, along with the continued inaction on a potential stadium bill in Virginia, leaves the Commanders with only one viable site at the moment - the land around their current stadium in Landover, Md.

Maryland’s state government has authorized a $400 million subsidy for development on the current FedEx Field site, but would retain control of that spending and would not authorize it to be used on the stadium itself.

The team was hoping Virginia would vote on a new stadium bill before the General Assembly adjourns later this month, but that appears increasingly unlikely, and its chances were dealt another blow on Wednesday after comments from defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio referring to the Jan. 6 insurrection as a "dust-up." Del Rio later apologized for the choice of words.