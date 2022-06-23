D.C. lands MLS All-Star Game, mayor says FIFA 'missed out' by not staging World Cup in capital

MLS Commissioner Don Garber announced Wednesday that next year’s MLS All-Star Game will take place at Washington, D.C.’s Audi Field, fulfilling a promise made when the $450 million soccer facility was opened in 2018.

The news came a week after FIFA announced its World Cup sites for the 2026 event in the United States, and left Washington’s FedEx Field off the list.

Audi Field only seats 20,000, so it would not be a viable World Cup venue, but it stands alongside Nationals Park in the Navy Yard neighborhood as an example of the progress D.C. has made in recent years becoming a sports town, progress that has not included FedEx Field or the Commanders.

“We do big events well, and people love visiting D.C.,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “So I’m sorry that FIFA missed out on that, but I think they have some opportunities to bring events here in anticipation of the World Cup.”

D.C. United was one of the charter MLS franchises, and is looking to Audi Field to renew interest after languishing attendance and results at the end of the RFK Stadium era.

“They’re gonna get this team back to the popularity and success its had for two decades,” Garber said of D.C. United’s ownership.

The mayor has previously lobbied for the Commanders to build a stadium at the site of the former RFK Stadium, which would bring all of the region’s professional sports teams into the District.

The D.C. Council rebuffed those plans in a letter from a majority of members stating they would not support that use for the land.

Asked about the progress on Thursday, Bowser said her current focus is on returning the land from federal to city control, with “no strings attached,” so that the city can begin that planning process.

“Our focus has been on making sure the District has control of RFK,” she said. “Regardless of what happens on that site, that’s for the people of Washington, D.C. to decide.”

D.C. United will host the All-Star Game on the heels of this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, which should draw more eyeballs to the sport.

MLS also made news last week for signing a 10-year, $2.5 billion broadcast rights agreement with Apple, a first of its kind. The tech giant will broadcast next year’s event.

“It’s a forward-thinking approach to how to make your games more accessible,” Garber said. “We couldn’t be more excited about it.”