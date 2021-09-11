Dale Earnhardt Jr. finishes 14th, cherishes time with family in return to racing at Richmond

"These guys are so good," he said. "I mean, I’m going to have to try again next year, and if I don't run good then I might not come back. Because it's a young man's game out there."

Earnhardt said one reason to keep doing it was to involve his family. This was Isla's first time being out on the track (she's a fan of the Cars series of movies), while Earnhardt's wife Amy and younger daughter watched from nearby.

"It sucks I only get to do this once a year for that reason," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. "Man, I'd love for her to experience a lot of what I went through in the last few decades.

"So we come we come to that tunnel and through the curtain (for introductions) and she's looking all the people cheering, and I said, these are all the drivers, these are all my friends. I'm going to race with today - I was wrong about a few of them. Some of them aren’t my buddies. (laughs) But I was like, all my friends and me are going to get out there and compete. I was trying to make her think that we’re all gonna go have a great time.

"Hopefully it'll be something they appreciate when they get older."

Earnhardt's day wasn't over yet. He was scheduled to participate in the Cup race as a commentator on the NBC Sports Network broadcast.