Dale Earnhardt Jr. to race in Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway on 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will run in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 11 in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Earnhardt, who retired from full-time racing in 2017, will run a “United for America” paint scheme for JR Motorsports and partner Unilever in the Go Bowling 250.

The car’s blue-and-white paint scheme will mirror the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s Tribute in Light. It will feature four spotlights representing the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and the Flight 93 National Memorial site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The lower rear quarter panel will have “Never Forget” in tribute to the victims of the attacks.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since that terrible day,” Earnhardt Jr. said in a release. “The spirit of unity and togetherness our country felt on Sept. 11 is just as relevant now as it was then. I’m honored to be driving this car and championing Unilever’s United for America program.”

The Xfinity race, scheduled for 2:30 p.m., is part of a doubleheader at the track. The Federated Auto Parts 400 Cup Series playoff race is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race will be held on Sept. 10.