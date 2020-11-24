Dallas Cowboys expected to have more than 30,000 fans at stadium for Thanksgiving game

Thanksgiving won't look exactly the same for the Dallas Cowboys, but it will have more than a passing resemblance to past seasons.
Country star Kane Brown will perform at halftime to kick off the Salvation Army's red kettle fundraising campaign, and he'll do so in front of thousands of fans.
The Cowboys sold 31,700 tickets to their game two weeks ago against Pittsburgh, believed to be the most of any American sporting event during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that he wants to keep increasing that number.
"My plan was to increase our fans as we went through the season, and we followed that plan," Jones said. "We've had almost a third of the attendance in the NFL - the whole NFL. I'm proud of that."
Jones said he was "not being insensitive" to the ongoing pandemic. He said no cases of the virus have been traced back to attendance at Cowboys games.
Tarrant County, Texas, has noted eight positive COVID cases where the person attended a Cowboys game, but said the cases cannot be directly tied to those games.
"It has everything to do with our facility in my mind," Jones said. "We have air circulation in that facility that’s three or four times the standards of operating rooms. And then the circulation in the stadium, especially with your roofs and doors open and that type of thing.
"So, my whole point is that all of that, we not only are fitting the guidelines, but we’re also enjoying a very safe experience for our fans out there."
The Washington Football Team, which plays in Dallas on Thursday, has played in front of small crowds this season a couple times, with the high water mark believed to be the 6,000 fans that attended a game in Cleveland.
The Cowboys will not release a final attendance number until after Thursday's game.
