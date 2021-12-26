Dallas pummels Washington 56-14 as Football Team stars fight on the sideline

ARLINGTON, Texas - With the season on the line, the Washington Football Team showed more fight on the sideline than on the field Sunday night.

Defensive linemen Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen, college teammates at Alabama and both first-round draft picks, got into a heated confrontation during the first half.

Payne pointed a finger at Allen, who stood and threw a punch. Payne was then sent to the end of the bench, where he sat with a towel over his head for most of the rest of the half.

Meanwhile, on the field, the Cowboys won 56-14 in a game that resembled the 2010 "Monday Night Massacre" by the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was the seventh-worst loss in franchise history and the worst since a 2007 loss to the New England Patriots.

Washington entered the game needing a victory to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Two weeks ago, Dallas went into FedEx Field and claimed a victory after a week of bombastic talking, including bringing Cowboys logo benches to the stadium, claiming that they had heard from a past opponent that Washington's didn't have working heaters.