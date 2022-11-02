Dan Snyder hires Bank of America for potential sale of all or part of the Commanders

ASHBURN — The Washington Commanders announced Wednesday morning that they have hired Bank of America Securities to examine a potential sale of all or part of the team.

The two options would produce very different outcomes. Owner Dan Snyder and his family own almost 100% of the team, meaning they could choose to bring on a minority investor, which would provide Snyder a cash infusion for a new stadium project or other needs.

Snyder could also decide to sell the whole team, which he has owned since 1999.

In a statement, the team wrote: "Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA Securities to consider potential transactions.

"The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting its best product on the field and continuing the world to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL."

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, who has broken several major stories involving the Snyders, said the move to retain the bank is "to explore the sale of their franchise."

The heat has increased on Dan Snyder in recent weeks, and a second NFL investigation into alleged sexual misconduct is ongoing.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said at a recent owners meeting he believed there was "merit" to removing Snyder, while NFL broadcaster Al Michaels said during a recent game that his sense is "what the league would love is for Snyder to sell the team."

In 1999, Snyder and a group of investors purchased the team for a then-record $800 million.

Since then the team has struggled to remain competitive, and its stadium, FedEx Field, is often voted the worst in the NFL.

However, the value of the franchise has grown immensely, and a sale would likely bring in north of $5 billion.

The franchise is particularly attractive because it is pursuing a new stadium project, allowing a new owner to put his stamp on the team right away.

Under Snyder's watch the team renamed from the Redskins to the Commanders, something Snyder swore he would never do.

The move continued to drive off legions of the teams old fans, and Washington has ranked last in the league in attendance in back-to-back years.

Fans at a recent home game brought "Sell the team" banners, which they held during the game. When Tanya Snyder was shown on the video board during a game against the Packers, the crowd responded by chanting "sell the team."

The Washington Nationals baseball team is also for sale, with Wizards and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis considered the favorite to purchase the team.

Leonsis, who owns local sports network NBC Sports Washington, would likely need financial partners to entertain a bid of the Commanders, who would almost certainly set a record as the most expensive sports franchise transaction ever.

This has been a breaking news report and will be updated.