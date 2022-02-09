Dan Snyder hiring 'independent investigative team' to look into third allegation of sexual misconduct against him

The Washington Commanders will commission a "thorough and independent" investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct against team owner Dan Snyder.

The allegations, made last week in a U.S. House roundtable, are the third specifically involving Snyder, and Johnston is the second to go public with those concerns, joining former cheerleader, Tiffany Bacon Scourby, who shared her story with the Washington Post.

The third allegation involves an alleged incident on Snyder's private jet. That case was settled, and a lawyer who previously worked for the team fought to keep those documents private during the team's last investigation, helmed by attorney Beth Wilkinson.

Wilkinson's report was ultimately not released, which remains a point of contention among many who agreed to participate in it.

The team told ESPN on Wednesday morning that unlike last time, this report will be made available to the public.

The reporting team will be supervised by Bonnie Jonas and Tiffany Moller of Pallas Global Group, and led by former U.S. Attorney Debra Wong Yang.

The Commanders said in a statement: "The Team is committed to a thorough and independent investigation of Ms. Johnston's allegation, and pledges full cooperation with the investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, Ms. Yang will report her findings to Pallas Global Group, and those findings will be released to the public."

Tiffani Johnston, a former marketing and events coordinator, marketing manager and cheerleader, was one of six former employees to speak at a House roundtable discussion into sexual misconduct at the newly renamed football team last week.

She spoke of Snyder's hand rubbing against her leg at a work dinner, and Snyder attempting to coax her into his limousine after the event.

"The only reason Dan Snyder removed his hand from my back and stopped pushing me towards his limo was because his attorney intervened and said, ‘Dan, Dan, this is a bad idea,'" Johnston said. "I learned that I should remove myself from Dan's grip while his attorney was distracting him."

Snyder has denied the allegations. The House read a letter from another former employee corroborating them.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell holds his annual press conference this afternoon at the Super Bowl.