Dan Snyder investigation expands to team financials after allegation of improper accounting

The Congressional probe into the Washington Commanders has expanded to include new allegations into the team's accounting methods under owner Dan Snyder.

Jason Friedman, who worked for the team for 24 years, reportedly alleged financial improprieties by the team in its accounting, according to a Monday story from The Athletic.

One of the allegations, according to reports, was that the team withheld ticket revenues from the NFL's revenue-sharing pool - league rules require that a portion of non-club tickets be put in a pool and shared among all 32 teams.

In a statement, the team denied the claim and appeared to accuse Friedman of perjury.

The statement said: "There has been absolutely no withholding of ticket revenue at any time by the Commanders. Those revenues are subject to independent audits by multiple parties. Anyone who offered testimony suggesting a withholding of revenue has committed perjury, plain and simple."

Attorney Lisa Banks, who is representing more than 40 former employees accusing the team of widespread sexual harassment, is also now representing Friedman.

"The Washington Commanders just released a statement to members of the media," Banks wrote in an e-mail release. "In that statement, they defamed my client, Jason Friedman, who came forward at the request of the Congressional Oversight Committee and testified truthfully, with evidence.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Friedman is unable to defend himself publicly due to contractual constraints that prevent him from speaking freely. He would be happy to recount his testimony if Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders allow him to do so. I will await their response."

The team has made a number of former employees sign nondisclosure agreements, which has been a point of contention throughout the investigation into sexual misconduct.

After the league investigated the claims, a commissioned report from attorney Beth Wilkinson was delivered orally to the NFL, instead of in written form.

Multiple reports, including one from NBC Sports, have said that in that report Wilkinson recommended that Snyder be made to sell the team.

At last week's NFL league meeting, commissioner Roger Goodell said that Snyder remains removed from day-to-day operations of the team.

The news comes as the team is hoping to wrap up a bill in the Virginia General Assembly that would provide state support for a new football stadium inside the Commonwealth.

No action took place on that bill Monday - The Times-Dispatch has previously reported that a compromise version of the bill calls for reducing state support from an initial proposal of $1 billion to $350 million, but Representative Marcus Simon (D-Fairfax) has called for the bill to be canned entirely, citing the ongoing investigations.

"They are stonewalling Congress on the investigation into their toxic culture of sexual harassment & now we can't trust their books? Time to nix the stadium authority bill!" he wrote on Twitter on Friday.