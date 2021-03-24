Dan Snyder is buying an additional 40% of the Washington Football Team. Here's what it does, and doesn't, mean.

He'll receive that approval, in part, because of his standing as the majority owner - defaulting on that debt would not put the club's ownership in jeopardy, nor is it likely to happen given the guaranteed revenue streams that come from owning an NFL franchise.

Will the owners approve the deal? A three-quarters majority vote is required at next week's league meetings, but it would be a major shock if the deal and the financing aren't unanimously approved. The league almost never puts items up for a vote without the full consent of ownership.

What about the Wilkinson report? Attorney Beth Wilkinson continues to investigate the allegations of sexual misconduct within upper management at the team.

An NFL spokesman told The Times-Dispatch that the sale and the Wilkinson report are "two separate matters," and said the Wilkinson report is "ongoing."

Does this change how the team is run? No. Snyder already had full control of the team, so his power in the building remains firm.

What if Snyder is forced to sell the team? Wednesday's news potentially makes it easier for the NFL to navigate a sale of the Washington Football Team.