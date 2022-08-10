Dan Snyder promises 'big-time' attendance at FedEx Field in presentation to Maryland gaming board

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Board approved a sports betting license for FedEx Field on Wednesday with a 6-1 vote following an appearance from Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder.

The lone dissenting voter, Harold Hodges, also voted against the other two applicants that came before the board. There is still one more governmental approval needed in Maryland before the team can officially launch a sportsbook at the stadium.

The meeting was held by Zoom, but Snyder appeared by telephone, with one of his attorneys, James McCarroll, saying that the owner was "unexpectedly traveling" and had wi-fi issues that would prevent a video appearance.

Snyder thanked the board members for their work on the license, and went on to tout the work the Commanders have done recently.

"Our stadium, we've dramatically upgraded, we're encouraging everybody to come see all the changes we've done to the stadium this year," he said. "I think it'll be quite impressive. We're going to have some big-time attendance shortly as our leadership team, Jason Wright and Trista (Langdon) and the team have done an amazing job.

"We're very, very optimistic also on the season. We finally have ourselves a quarterback.

"But I just wanted to say thanks to everyone. I really, truly appreciate this."

The seven-member board was asked if it had any questions for Snyder, and there were none.

A Commanders official declined comment on the team's plans until all approvals are in place.

The Washington Business Journal reported the team plans to build out its sportsbook at FedEx Field by partnering with Fanatics, which handles the Commanders merchandising.

Maryland is also in the process of rolling out mobile sports betting to the entire state. A number of Maryland casinos already offer in-person betting, which is what the Commanders, through the company "Maryland Stadium Sub LLC," are requesting approval for.

Prior to the meeting, the board released the results of a mandated state investigation into Snyder.

It noted that he spoke to the board via Zoom on Monday morning with regard to "noteworthy issues," namely the pending Congressional and NFL investigations into alleged sexual harassment.

The board report said: "After a thorough review of all the information provided on behalf of Maryland Stadium Sub, LLC and Mr. Snyder and following a personal interview with Mr. Snyder, Staff is unable to substantiate any of the allegations against Mr. Snyder.

"Furthermore, Mr. Snyder is not currently under investigation by any law enforcement agency or government entity for any criminal-related matters."

The report noted that the Commanders were previously approved for a betting license in Virginia.

The report concluded that the applicant "was found to have financial stability, integrity and responsibility," and "possesses the requisite good character, honesty and integrity" for a sports betting license.

Daniel Snyder was listed as the sole applicant. His wife, team co-owner and co-CEO Tanya Snyder, was not mentioned in the report.