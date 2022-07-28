Dan Snyder to testify to Congress today; it will not be broadcast

ASHBURN - Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder will testify before a U.S. House committee on Thursday on a voluntary basis from overseas.

The deposition will be conducted by senior House staffers and will not be broadcast. The committee has the option of releasing a transcript later, which it has chosen to do for other depositions in the case.

Snyder had resisted testifying under a subpoena, which would release him from non-disclosure agreements he had previously made, including one involving an allegation of sexual harassment while on Snyder's private jet.

He has been overseas on his luxury yacht, however, so the committee has been unable to serve him.

The committee said if Snyder is not forthright on Thursday they would continue to seek a subpoena.

In a statement, the committee said: "Mr. Snyder has committed to providing full and complete testimony, and to answer the Committee's questions about his knowledge of and contributions to the Commanders' toxic work environment, as well as his efforts to interfere with the NFL's internal investigation, without hiding behind non-disclosure or other confidentiality agreements.

"Should Mr. Snyder fail to honor his commitments, the Committee is prepared to compel his testimony on any unanswered questions upon his return to the United States."

The committee has looked into multiple accusations of sexual harassment within the team when it was named the Washington Redskins, as well as the conduct of the NFL in declining to release a written report by attorney Beth Wilkinson that found numerous workplace issues.

Snyder has previously drawn the ire of the committee for what members perceived was an attempt to dictate the terms of his appearance.

Previous testimony has shown that Snyder's lawyers have been working to influence the investigation, including an attempt to keep former executive Brian LaFemina from testifying that Snyder had been dismissive of concerns about sexual harassment from former executive Larry Michael.

Former cheerleaders have also accused Snyder's legal team of sending private investigators to their homes.

The testimony is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Eastern.