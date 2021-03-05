Dan Snyder's attempts to cover up past issues loom large as Wilkinson report nears completion

"Once she reported back to Goodell that this was happening, that's why she's recommending he needs to go, because of the cover up."

Snyder spoke with Wilkinson for the report in an extensive interview on Nov. 18, which his legal team spent the week preparing him for, according to court filings.

The league and team have not committed to making Wilkinson's report public.

If the league decides to take action, a two-thirds majority of NFL owners must vote to make Snyder sell. This year's owners meeting, traditionally held in person in April, is expected to take place virtually.

In the meantime, Snyder continues to attempt to dig up information about his foes in court.

On Wednesday, his attorneys were in court in Colorado asking for permission to search the phone of Jessica McCloughan, the wife of former general manager Scot McCloughan, who was fired with cause.

According to The Athletic, which attended the virtual hearing, magistrate judge Norman Reid Neureiter gave Snyder's team a verbal slap on the wrist.

"I need some justification other than your client ordering a law firm to go out and do everything possible to inflict harm on people who used to work for him, who were relatives of people who used to work for him, because he wants to go after some [website]," the judge said.