Dan Snyder's plane, yacht arrive in Cannes as attorney pushes back against Congressional committee

The Congressional committee looking into Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder sent its harshest statement yet on Monday morning.

"His refusal to testify sends an unmistakable signal that Mr. Snyder has something to hide and is afraid of coming clean to the American public and addressing major worker protection concerns facing the NFL," a spokesperson wrote in a statement. "The Committee will not be deterred in its investigation to uncover the truth of workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders."

The escalation comes just two days before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform is scheduled to hear from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in its ongoing inquiry into multiple allegations of sexual harassment within the franchise.

Snyder declined an initial invitation to testify, citing that he had "longstanding plans to be out of the country on business matters on that date," and offering, through his attorney, a number of issues with how the committee has handled the inquiry.

Snyder's yacht, Lady S, is docked at Cannes at the moment, in the French Mediterranean, according to an internet tracking service.

Documents obtained by The Times-Dispatch show that his private plane landed in nearby Nice on June 4, and that co-owner Tanya Snyder's private plane has also been in Europe during the past month.

This week Cannes is hosting the Cannes Lions awards, which celebrates "the world's most extraordinary creative thinking" and is a large gathering for major corporate PR and marketing executives.

In 2019, the New York Post reported that Snyder was at the event seeking a corporate naming sponsor for a potential new stadium, but the team denied that at the time, saying that Snyder was merely attending.

The Washington Post reported Monday morning that Snyder's attorneys sent a new letter to the House committee reiterating their concerns with the proceedings.

The committee had sent Snyder a letter on Friday afternoon reiterating its request for his presence.

The committee has said it will meet Wednesday at 10 a.m. regardless of Snyder's participation.