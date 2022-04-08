Daniel Lynch (Freeman/UVA), Josh Winder (James River/VMI) reconnect on big league mounds

A couple of 25-year-old pitchers who graduated from Richmond area high schools in 2015 will reconnect in Kansas City later this month. And a few of their Richmond friends, also pitchers, are knocking on the door of the major leagues.

Royals starter Daniel Lynch pitched at Douglas Freeman High and the University of Virginia. Minnesota Twins reliever Josh Winder pitched at James River High and VMI.

Lynch, a 6-foot-6 lefty, reached the big leagues with Kansas City last season (15 starts, 68 innings). Winder, a 6-5 210-pounder, spent last season at Double-A Wichita and also pitched at Triple-A St. Paul.

Lynch was a first-round pick of Kansas City in 2018, when Winder was selected in the seventh round by Minnesota.

The Twins visit the Royals April 19-21.

Also starring as high-school pitchers in the Richmond area during the 2015 season were Nick Enright (Steward/Virginia Tech), who's at Double-A Akron in the Cleveland system, Noah Murdock (Colonial Heights/Virginia), who's at High-A Quad Cities in the Kansas City chain, and Griffin Roberts (James River/Wake Forest), who's at Double-A Springfield in the St. Louis organization.