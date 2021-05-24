Darrell Green says his time in the NFL pales compared to his foundation's work in the years since

"So many people, so many years, so we've got so many friends," he said, reflecting on the event's 14th year.

Green said even in his playing days he had a vision for helping others, and looked back on the first days of the foundation.

"This is who I was born to be," he said. "Before I started the learning centers, I remember talking to God about the kids who were going to be in those learning centers. Some of them aren't born, they don't have a name or a face, but they exist already. I'm supposed to meet these kids. And they're supposed to meet us, because we're going to be playing a major role in his life."

Notes: The Washington Football Team announced a handful of hirings and promotions on Monday.

The team promoted scouts Ron Rose, Tyler Claytor and Connor Barringer. Claytor was a defensive lineman at William & Mary and later for the Richmond Roughriders.

Coach Ron Rivera shuffled the team's scouting operations after this year's draft, which is the time those changes are traditionally made.

On the business side, the team hired Zaheer Benjamin to be the team's first VP of Business Intelligence & Analytics.

Benjamin previously worked for the Real Madrid soccer team, and according to a press release, "will oversee the organization’s data and analytics strategies to optimize marketing, brand performance and commercial success."