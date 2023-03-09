One of Washington D.C.'s billionaires, Mitchell Rales, is joining forces with Josh Harris, a Bethesda native who has long been considered one of the frontrunners to buy the Washington Commanders, according to an ESPN report.

Their partnership is an indication the bidding for the team is reaching the home stretch ahead of a meeting of NFL owners in late March.

The jockeying also confirms what has been rumored in recent days - that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will likely not be the person who buys Washington's NFL team.

Team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder have hired Bank of America Securities to facilitate the sale process.

Harris, who owns hockey's New Jersey Devils and the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, is also a part-owner of Crystal Palace, a soccer team in the English Premier League.

Rales is no stranger to the sports scene himself. While his riches came from the Danaher Corporation, he and his brother, Steven, brought the first all-sports talk radio station to Washington, D.C., in the early 90s, WTEM.

He also briefly considered taking an ownership stake in the Baltimore Orioles alongside Peter Angelos.

The ownership search started with the NFL vetting potential buyers, but as the process narrows, groups may form to attempt to create a more lucrative bid.

One of the top priorities for the new ownership will be finding a new stadium location. Virginia, D.C. and Maryland are all expected to enter the running, though if the Rales and Harris group purchase the team, it may be worth noting that both have Maryland connections.

