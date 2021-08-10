DeAndre Carter's NFL journey has taken him to eight teams. Is he about to make an improbable run to a roster spot in Washington?

Carter knows showing out as a receiver will be just as important as he tries to win a job, and said he's "100% confident" in his abilities to do so.

He's been a football fan since his youth days, and said one reason he's excited to be in Washington is because one of his favorite players was Santana Moss.

"Obviously, I'm shorter," said the 5-foot-8 Carter. "You know, he's not the biggest guy either. And he was able to play inside, play outside, go up top, run short routes. He had a complete game and a phenomenal career. And I feel like we play kind of similar. So that's why I like him."

But Carter's hopes sink or swim on whether Washington feels it's important enough to have a return specialist, and whether he brings enough to the role.

He averages 21.8 yards per return on kickoffs, and 9.3 yards per punt return, but has never taken one back for a touchdown.

He also knows there are a limited number of preseason opportunities.