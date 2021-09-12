Defensive hype disappears as Washington is dominated on third downs in season-opening loss

Washington drove into Los Angeles territory, but opted to punt on a fourth and 7 from the Chargers' 40-yard line with 6:43 remaining. They didn't get the ball back.

The fourth down would have been a 58-yard field goal attempt for Hopkins, which Rivera said wasn't considered because of the range.

The Chargers converted a third-and-16 on the decisive drive, another of the missed opportunities Rivera lamented.

"I look at the game and I see a bunch of errors that we made, and a lot of spots that we could be better in," defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. "Just blown assignments, rushers not doing the little things that we've practiced leading up to this point. Defensively, and especially the defensive line, I think we just have to play better."

Heinicke only finished with the one touchdown pass, but he showed the spark that made him a fan favorite in the days after the playoff game last year.

He improvised a handful of times, including a completion to McLaurin that resembled a basketball chest pass more than a football throw.

Players on offense and defense expressed confidence in him going forward, and he earned the crowd's approval as well.

"It was really cool," he said of them chanting his name. "But it was just so unfortunate that it came at the hands of Fitz getting injured. And it would have been a lot better if we had won the game - I'll say that."